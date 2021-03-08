Dubai Tourism steps up inspections to ensure compliance with precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has joined forces with various authorities to ensure establishments across the tourism ecosystem are fully implementing precautionary measures to combat COVID-19 and safeguard the health and well-being of residents and visitors.

Since the reopening of the city to domestic tourism in May and international tourists in July, Dubai Tourism adopted a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance with health and safety protocols. Heavy fines and penalties were also imposed against violators of precautionary guidelines.

Dubai Tourism continues to conduct joint inspection campaigns in cooperation with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), especially across places that attract large gatherings.

Penalties for violations range from fines to final warnings, suspension of permits and closure of the facility.

Over the last two months, Dubai Tourism has increased its inspection campaigns to ensure that hotels and establishments across tourism touchpoints including retail, leisure, attractions and events are complying with wide-ranging health and safety protocols outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Following the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dubai Tourism in coordination with other relevant authorities, has conducted nearly 10,000 inspections of hotels and recreational facilities. A total of 274 violations were recorded and 47 facilities closed, marking a compliance rate of 89 percent.

A new set of precautionary measures against COVID-19 that was valid from 2-28 February in Dubai was recently extended until the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April. The new rules cover various sectors and activities with shopping malls; hotel establishments, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels required to operate at 70 percent capacity. Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity while pubs and bars will remain closed during this period.

Inspired by its visionary leadership, Dubai was one of the world's first cities to develop a detailed pandemic strategy including a three-phase recovery plan for its tourism sector. With the health and safety of residents and visitors being Dubai’s first priority, several steps were taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, including organising outreach campaigns and large-scale sterilisation programmes, as well as introducing necessary regulations and guidelines. The effective management of the pandemic led to the gradual reopening of various sectors and activities, including the tourism sector.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Dubai Tourism maintained a constant dialogue with its stakeholders and partners, both in the domestic and international markets, with the aim of consolidating efforts and being aligned with initiatives and strategies. Dubai Tourism has sought the cooperation of all its stakeholders to ensure that both staff and visitors to their establishments adhere to the precautionary measures at all times to enable both residents and visitors to enjoy the diversity of Dubai’s offerings within a safe environment. This was also aimed at enhancing the city’s readiness to receive domestic guests and global travellers.

Apart from regular inspections, Dubai Tourism continues to take various other steps to instill confidence among residents and visitors that Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world. The success of its citywide management of the pandemic was recognised by the World travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) which awarded the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp. Dubai Tourism in collaboration with Dubai Economy and Dubai Municipality also launched the DUBAI ASSURED stamp to certify hotels, retail stores, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, attractions, event venues and other relevant establishments that have complied with all health and safety guidelines.