Dubai Tourism Welcomes Continued Support Of Global Hospitality Partners

Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Dubai Tourism welcomes continued support of global hospitality partners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has highlighted the pivotal role played by global hospitality partners in accelerating the city’s tourism recovery.

At a meeting with the General Managers of Marriott International hotels in Dubai, Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Tourism shared a positive industry overview underlined by the steady growth in international visitation and high occupancy levels in the first seven months of 2021. He highlighted the fact that Dubai was ranked second globally ahead of London and Paris in terms of hotel occupancy with hotels enjoying 61 percent average occupancy levels from January - July 2021.

Kazim also emphasised the importance of leveraging all efforts to attract more international visitors, especially benefiting from the Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations.

With the hospitality sector employing a local and expatriate workforce that boasts unrivalled service excellence, Dubai Tourism also stressed the need for hotels to use the Dubai Way online platform created by the Dubai College of Tourism, which is aimed at ensuring that hotel staff impart standardised information and instructions and provide exceptional guest relations.

Kazim commented, "The growing industry momentum is the result of a robust strategy that was developed to manage the pandemic under the visionary leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

We are also heartened by the commitment of our stakeholders and partners like Marriott International to stay the course and convey to the world that Dubai remains open and safe for global travellers. We are proud of the enormous contribution hotels have made with their own strategies and initiatives in the true spirit of collaboration during these extraordinary circumstances, and we are also grateful to their support in ensuring that the industry enjoys continued success."

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – middle East, Marriott International said, "All signs show there is a huge pent-up demand for travel and we believe Dubai will continue to be a top destination for tourism, especially with the upcoming Expo 2020. We are honored be a part of the growth of this amazing destination and remain committed to supporting the efforts of Dubai Tourism."

Participants at the meeting were also provided a brief overview of the marketing initiatives launched by Dubai Tourism in international markets including the latest global campaign, Dubai Presents featuring Hollywood stars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron, which was screened at the meeting. Following the launch of the first two cinematic trailers, Spy Action and RomCom, the campaign generated over 200 million views.

More Stories From Middle East

