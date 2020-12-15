UrduPoint.com
Dubai Trade With Bahrain Skyrockets 170% In Ten Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Dubai Customs announced that trade with Bahrain grew 170% in ten years (2010-2019) to reach AED16.37b in 2019 compared to AED6b in 2010.

In the first half of 2020, mutual trade between Dubai and Bahrain amounted to AED5.37b. Imports had the lion’s share at AED2.4b, followed by re-exports at AED2b and imports at AED918m, said a Dubai Customs press release on Tuesday.

Dubai Customs released Dubai external trade with Bahrain figures on the occasion of the National Day of Bahrain, which falls on 16th December.

"We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain on their 49th National Day and look forward to more cooperation and mutual trade with them in the coming years," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

"Mutual trade has grown considerably in the last Yen years. In 2010, for example, our trade with Bahrain amounted to AED6b (AED2.2b imports, AED2.7b exports, AED1.1b re-exports), but in 2019, our trade with the Kingdom of Bahrain grew to AED16.3b (AED8.8b imports, AED2.7b exports, AED4.8b re-exports."

