Dubai trade with Brazil reaches AED5.6 billion in 2018

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Dubai mutual trade with Brazil in 2018 made around AED5.6 billion, with AED5.2 billion in imports, AED136 million in exports and AED234 million in re-exports.

According to statistics released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the visit of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro to the UAE, trade with Brazil touched AED3.6 billion in the first half of 2019, with AED3.4 in imports, AED56 million in exports and AED93 million in re-exports.

"Dubai trade with South American countries, especially Brazil, is noticeably growing," said Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs.

"We do our best to deliver the best customs services and facilities to the Brazilian companies following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote mutual trade and development between the two countries.

We look forward to more cooperation with Brazilian companies and diplomatic missions in the coming period which will see Dubai host Expo 2020 and that makes a golden opportunity for companies to get global attention and recognition."

He added, "Dubai is a global trade hub which can help Brazilian companies explore new opportunities and promote their trade activity with other countries. Visits of heads of states to the UAE can help enhance economic ties in fulfilment of the directives of our leadership of turning Dubai into a top choice and a hub that connects regional and international markets through bold projects such as the Dubai Silk Road."