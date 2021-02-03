UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Trade With Indonesia Hit AED5.4b In 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Dubai trade with Indonesia stood at AED5.4 billion: AED4.42b of imports, AED600m of exports, and AED380m of re-exports, according to Dubai Customs' Director-General.

"Major commodities included jewellery, mobile phones, textiles and aluminium," Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said, during his meeting with Hussein Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE. The meeting was aimed at discussing means to develop mutual trade and investment cooperation.

Musabih said that he is looking forward to developing means of cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy in the UAE to facilitate mutual trade.

Musabih added, "Our efforts to develop trade and customs relationships with Indonesia follow the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of developing trade with the Asian countries.

Indonesia is one of the developed markets, and from our part we introduce the best customs facilities and services to the Indonesian businesses which seek better access to the European and African markets through our advanced infrastructures in Dubai."

Musabih pointed out that the meetings Dubai Customs organises with the diplomatic missions aim to enable businesses overcome challenges posed by the pandemic.

On his part, Hussein Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by Dubai Customs to develop mutual trade with Indonesia.

He said the Indonesian Embassy in the UAE is very interested in more networking with Dubai Customs to help coordinate efforts to benefit from Dubai’s strategic location in developing Indonesian trade.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Mobile UAE Dubai Rashid Indonesia Market Textile From Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

5 minutes ago

Newly constructed administration block inaugurated ..

1 minute ago

5 drug peddlers sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ..

1 minute ago

Early exposure to air pollution may affect thinkin ..

1 minute ago

Steel cutting ceremony of 48 ton BP tug for PN hel ..

1 minute ago

Rangers DG presides over high-level security meeti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.