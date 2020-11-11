UrduPoint.com
Dubai Tram Lifts 32 Mn Riders In 6 Years Of Operation

Wed 11th November 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Dubai Tram has lifted 31,720,472 riders from the launch date on 11th November, 2014 up to the end of September 2020.

It connects 11 stations namely JBR 1, JBR 2, JLT, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, Marina Towers, Mina Seyahi, Media City, Palm Jumeirah, Knowledge Village and Al Sufouh. Stretching 10.6 km, the tram has become a valuable addition to the public transport systems in the Emirate. This new mass transit means turned into safe and convenient commuting serving in popular areas for tourists, visitors and residents.

The Tram has enhanced the integration of public transit means and reduced traffic congestion in the emirate, especially in areas covered by this vital service. It offered an advanced transit service that promotes the profile of Dubai as a tourist and entertainment destination. It links with Dubai Metro at two stations on Sheikh Zayed Road (DAMAC Properties Station and JLT Station).

The integration of the tram with the metro and public buses contributed to the overall growth of public transport ridership. The tram operation resulted in zero fatalities and reduced the carbon footprint by 81 per cent since launched in 2014.

For the convenience and smooth movement of riders, RTA fitted some tram stations with four covered/air-conditioned pedestrian bridges to serve riders and residents on both sides of the road.

Two footbridges were constructed on Al Sufouh Street, and the other two connect opposite sides of TECOM and Dubai Marina Mall to ensure safe crossing.

These bridges were fitted with air-conditions, lifts and stairs. Their design matches the urban pattern of the neighbourhood along with the atheistic shape of tram stations. The stations have convenient facilities for riders such as lifts and sloping lanes for seniors and people of determination. Works included landscaping, irrigation, pedestrian crossing, bike racks, and benches at stations and along the tramway.

The Dubai Tram is the first tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system extending along the entire track, thus obviating the need for catenary cables. It is also the world's first tramway that uses Platform Screen Doors in passenger stations fully aligned with the Tram’s doors opening and shutting mechanism, providing maximum convenience, safety and security for passengers, and at the same time protecting the quality of the air-conditioning in the interior of both stations and carriages from external climatic conditions. The Tram won the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Award as the best new service in 2015.

