UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai-Ukraine Trade Exchanges Hit AED2.16 Bn In 2018

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Dubai-Ukraine trade exchanges hit AED2.16 bn in 2018

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih and Oleksandr Khomiak, Consul General of Ukraine to Dubai discussed means of boosting cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE, especially in areas of trade.

"It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with the Ukrainian diplomatic missions and companies. We have priorities which include delivering a leading customs expertise to the world," said Musabih following as he received Khomiak here today.

"Ukraine is an important trade partner to Dubai, and our trade exchanges in 2018 grew 24% to AED2.16 billion compared to AED1.744 billion in 2017. The bilateral trade in the first half of 2019 reached AED1.147 billion, and the top commodities are steel, industrial pipes, packaged medicaments, and spare parts.

"We look forward to more trade and cooperation with Ukraine and to provide more access for the Ukrainian companies to benefit from our advanced customs systems and facilities. We try our best to add value to the business of our valued partners by applying the latest AI applications and IT systems.

"Thanks to our Ertebaat Initiative, we have more connectivity with the foreign diplomatic missions and business councils, and this is gaining more weight and importance in this period with the global renowned EXPO 2020 to launch soon. We keep evolving and developing our customs services, including EXPO 2020 smart customs channel which will help exhibitors clear their shipments in record time.

"Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in March 2020 in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority. This is the first time the region is hosting this conference which is expected to noticeably advance and promote the Authorized Economic Programme worldwide. We have signed AEO mutual recognition agreements with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and China, and declarations done through the AEO are expected to rise to 50 percent by 2020."

For his part, Khomiak applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in supporting national economy and developing tourism and trade stating that Dubai is a world class trade and tourism hub and a central link between east and west.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine China UAE Dubai South Korea Saudi Arabia Hub Turkish Lira March 2017 2018 2019 2020 From Best Top Weight Billion

Recent Stories

Resurgent Roma sink wobbling Napoli to go third

20 minutes ago

Thousands march for Scottish independence

20 minutes ago

US warns Serbia off buying Russian missile systems ..

20 minutes ago

Nadal withdraws injured from Paris Masters before ..

20 minutes ago

Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters before semi-fin ..

20 minutes ago

Preston report Stoke over 'illegal' Neil approach

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.