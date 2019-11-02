Dubai-Ukraine trade exchanges hit AED2.16 bn in 2018

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih and Oleksandr Khomiak, Consul General of Ukraine to Dubai discussed means of boosting cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE, especially in areas of trade.

"It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with the Ukrainian diplomatic missions and companies. We have priorities which include delivering a leading customs expertise to the world," said Musabih following as he received Khomiak here today.

"Ukraine is an important trade partner to Dubai, and our trade exchanges in 2018 grew 24% to AED2.16 billion compared to AED1.744 billion in 2017. The bilateral trade in the first half of 2019 reached AED1.147 billion, and the top commodities are steel, industrial pipes, packaged medicaments, and spare parts.

"We look forward to more trade and cooperation with Ukraine and to provide more access for the Ukrainian companies to benefit from our advanced customs systems and facilities. We try our best to add value to the business of our valued partners by applying the latest AI applications and IT systems.

"Thanks to our Ertebaat Initiative, we have more connectivity with the foreign diplomatic missions and business councils, and this is gaining more weight and importance in this period with the global renowned EXPO 2020 to launch soon. We keep evolving and developing our customs services, including EXPO 2020 smart customs channel which will help exhibitors clear their shipments in record time.

"Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in March 2020 in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority. This is the first time the region is hosting this conference which is expected to noticeably advance and promote the Authorized Economic Programme worldwide. We have signed AEO mutual recognition agreements with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and China, and declarations done through the AEO are expected to rise to 50 percent by 2020."

For his part, Khomiak applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts in supporting national economy and developing tourism and trade stating that Dubai is a world class trade and tourism hub and a central link between east and west.