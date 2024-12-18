Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled its 2025 Retail Calendar, featuring an incredible line-up of citywide events and activities to further enhance the retail landscape.

The 2025 programme of festivals and events promises a continuous celebration of shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences that will delight all interests, and visitors and residents of all backgrounds.

Aligning with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, and make it the best city to visit, live and work in, the 2025 Retail Calendar programme builds on this vision with 18 unique events.

Among them will be: the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world’s longest-running retail festival; Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), a great time to visit Dubai providing the ultimate in summer fun with citywide offers; Ramadan in Dubai, a celebration of community and the spirit of togetherness, offering a seasonal backdrop of unique culinary experiences, retail offerings, and events; and Eid in Dubai, an important date in the Islamic calendar and celebrated by Muslims all over the world, with families customarily exchanging gifts and donating to the less fortunate during this time. Each of these events is specifically curated to cater to different preferences with personalised experiences for millions of residents and tourists around the world.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the city’s position as a global events hub, the 2025 Retail Calendar is structured around a full year of carefully selected seasonal festivals and campaigns.

In addition to catering to the interests of our citizens and residents, and reflecting the diverse population of Dubai, the calendar is aligned with the preferences of business travellers and leisure tourists.

"By enabling Dubai to make the most of the anticipated increase in visitor footfall over the coming year, this approach not only supports the growth of local businesses through essential partnerships with our key stakeholders, but also reinforces Dubai’s appeal as a premier shopping, tourism and entertainment destination, contributing to advancing the goals of the D33 Agenda.”

Returning for its fourth edition, the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) will take place from 25th April to 11th May 2025. With highlights such as the GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, and Play Beyond, DEF further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub, offering unparalleled gaming experiences, exciting esports tournaments, cutting-edge industry insights, and family fun events. The event features numerous citywide tournaments and activities, including education challenges, with engaging experiences allowing attendees to immerse themselves in various aspects of gaming and learning.

Dubai Fashion Season, a key pillar of the Retail Calendar, will engage fashion enthusiasts year-round. The Spring/Summer collection will be showcased in the first half of 2025, while the Fall/Winter collection will be showcased in the second half, highlighting Dubai's position as a dynamic fashion hub and the No.1 city of global brands.

With participation from more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 outlets annually, the calendar is the first of its kind, aligning with industry needs and setting the foundation for the region’s retail approach. The calendar is also tailored to appeal to a diverse range of shoppers, providing targeted promotions and personalised shopping experiences that will contribute towards driving footfall and sales.