Dubai Upskills Over 170 Government Employees In Generative AI

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) More than 170 government employees in Dubai have been trained to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their work, as part of a course held by the Dubai Future academy, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The course was held following a recent announcement by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, launching the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) with the aim of making Dubai’s government the best in the world in employing AI in its operations.

The course focused on 7 main pillars covering the basics of generative AI, the most important current applications and successful use cases, as well as how to take advantage of AI tools such as ChatGPT in decision-making, establishing new companies, enhancing economic competitiveness, and developing creative sectors.

The intensive course emphasised the need to expedite legislation and policies to match the rapid technological strides being made across multiple sectors. The course also introduced participants to some of the best and most innovative generative AI tools currently available, as well as the areas in which advanced technology applications can enhance the performance of government agencies and the quality of their services.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of DFF, said, “This course provided an opportunity for some of our brightest national talents working within government to learn about various global practices and success stories in AI. They also learnt about many recent trends and innovations in AI that will shape, advance and support government work in the future.”

AlJaziri added, “This initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence by empowering government employees with the latest skills and expertise to develop effective uses of AI. This will help teams to enhance the performance of the government sector, making Dubai and its government the best in the world in this field.”

Key areas of focus include developing legislation pertaining to AI applications, attracting leading global technological solutions, and nurturing local talent to bolster national capabilities in the field. The launch of the centre is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to apply the latest AI technologies in varied sectors.

