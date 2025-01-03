Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Dubai welcomed 16.79 million international tourists during the first 11 months 2024 between January and November, an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year when the number of international tourists reached 15.37 million.

According to Dubai Tourism Sector 2024 Performance Report from January to November which was released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate received 1.83 million international tourists in November, 1.77 million in January, 1.9 million in February, 1.51 million in March, 1.5 million in April, 1.44 million in May, 1.19 million in June, 1.31 million in July, 1.31 million in August, 1.36 million in September, and 1.67 million in October.

During the first 11 months of this year, Western Europe was the top source region for tourists to Dubai, accounting for 20 % of the total number of visitors, with 3.298 million tourists, followed by South Asia with 2.858 million tourists, accounting for 17% of the total number of visitors.

GCC countries came third with more than 2.5 million tourists, accounting for 15% of the total number of visitors, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe came fourth with 2.353 million tourists, accounting for 14%.

The middle East and North Africa ranked fifth in exporting tourists to Dubai with 1.933 million tourists accounting for 12%, followed by North East and South East Asia with a 10 %share of 1.622 million visitors.

The number of visitors to Dubai from the Americas during the first 11 months of this year, according to data from the Department of Economy and Tourism, reached 1,117 visitors, accounting for 7% of total visitors.

The number of visitors from Africa reached 791,000, about 5%, and from Australia 319,000, accounting for about 2% of the total international visitors to Dubai during the same period.

The number of hotel rooms in Dubai at the end of November stood at 153,390 hotel rooms in 828 hospitality establishments, compared to 149,685 hotel rooms in 820 hospitality establishments at the end of November 2023.

The number of hotel rooms booked during the first 11 months of last year exceeded 39.19 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2023, when the number of hotel rooms booked reached 38.01 million.

The average length of stay for guests was 3.6 nights in the first 11 months of the year.

The number of available 5-star hotel rooms reached 53,977 rooms in 168 hospitality establishmentss, accounting for 35% of the total number of hotel rooms in Dubai, while the number of 4-star rooms reached 43345 rooms in 194 properties.

The number of hotel rooms between one and three stars reached 29,701 hotel rooms in 278 hospitality establishments, while the number of luxury hotel apartments reached 13,944 rooms in 80 establishments, and the number of mid-level hotel apartments reached 12,423 rooms in 108 establishments.

The average daily rate (ADR) for the first 11 months was AED520, up 2% compared to AED 510 in 2023, while the average revenue per available room (RevPAR) was AED 405, up 3% compared to AED394 in 2023.