Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) In yet another remarkable annual performance, Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9% year-over-year (YoY) increase that surpasses the previous record of 17.15 million in 2023, according to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai’s record-breaking tourism growth reflects the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, embodied in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to consolidate the city’s status as a global hub for business and leisure and one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.

"This achievement is the result of visionary leadership and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. We are committed to maintaining this exceptional growth momentum. Through strategic innovation, infrastructure development, talent acquisition, and market diversification, we will continue to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness, attract more international visitors, and enhance tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also highlighted the city's strategic focus on expanding foreign investment, and attracting global talent to further accelerate growth. "By continuing to create new opportunities and value-driven offerings for the global traveller, Dubai will not only maintain its status as a preferred destination but also strengthen its position at the forefront of global growth in the sector," he added.

Impactful local and international partnerships, creative and targeted global campaigns, and major events were among the key contributing factors that drove Dubai’s tourism sector to another record-breaking year in 2024.

Guided by the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the increase in international visitation aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033.

It also builds on Dubai’s ranking as the number one city globally for FDI into tourism, among other sectors, according to the Financial Times Ltd’s ‘fDi Markets’ data for H1 2024, and the announcement of key infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), that will provide the platform for strategic growth, further optimising the destination experience for all visitors and residents.

DET continued to work closely with partners across the public and private sectors to develop and enhance Dubai’s diverse offerings, ensuring the city delivered world-class infrastructure, exceptional service at all touchpoints, and experiences catering to all budgets and preferences.

This was complemented by a highly successful diversified market strategy in more than 60 countries, propelling Dubai’s outstanding industry performance in 2024. Maintaining continuous dialogue with domestic stakeholders and more than 3,000 international partners, DET’s year-round marketing activities showcased the city as not only a must-visit destination, but also one that continues to attract permanent residents from around the world.

As a well-connected global destination strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai continued to attract visitors from across the globe. From a regional perspective, North East & South East Asia combined delivered the highest rate of growth of 24%, followed by Africa (+20%) and CIS & Eastern Europe (+16%). Visitors from Western Europe also grew significantly, up 14%, while maintaining its position as the number one source region for international visitors to Dubai.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s exceptional performance in the tourism sector for 2024 is a powerful testament to the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Through careful planning and dynamic, agile policy implementation, Dubai has successfully navigated global economic and geographic headwinds to achieve record-setting growth in tourism for a second consecutive year, having long resumed its pre-pandemic upward trajectory. This achievement is not an isolated milestone but a foundational pillar of Dubai’s diversified growth strategy, one that fuels interconnected D33 objectives—spanning talent acquisition, FDI inflow, and the global competitiveness of businesses operating within Dubai’s ecosystem.

“Dubai’s economic trajectory is driven by its ability to adapt and innovate. This is supported by a diversified portfolio of industries, enhanced global connectivity, and an increasingly business-friendly environment. World-class infrastructure development and sustained investment in capacity have further solidified Dubai’s standing as a global leader across all critical segments.

“As we move forward into 2025, Dubai will continue charting new avenues for growth. By transcending traditional tourism, fostering high-impact investment opportunities, nurturing entrepreneurship, and magnetising global talent, we will reinforce Dubai’s position as not only a preferred destination but also as a cornerstone of global economic leadership and innovation.”

As a core element of the destination experience, hotels contributed significantly to the city’s performance, with the steady growth in inventory balancing the respective demands of both guests and hospitality stakeholders. Spurred by a series of high-profile new openings – including, but not limited to, One&Only One Za’abeel, SIRO One Za’abeel, and The Lana Dorchester Collection – Dubai’s hotel inventory at the end of December 2024 comprised 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.

According to STR data, Dubai is significantly ahead of other major global peer cities such as New York, Bangkok, Paris and Singapore, and nearly on par with London, in terms of total room inventory. Furthermore, a robust pipeline of new properties, such as the upcoming Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the Mandarin Oriental Downtown, will ensure the city is able to cater to ever-growing demand from both visitors and residents. The high quality of hospitality establishments in Dubai also continues to be recognised; in its first year of operations, The Lana was ranked at No.23 on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list, while Atlantis The Royal, in its second year of operations, was No.9.

Performance on key hotel metrics remained strong in 2024, with average occupancy for the hotel sector growing to 78.2%, up from 77.4% in 2023, and occupied room nights rising to a high of 43.03 million, representing 3% growth compared to 41.70 million in 2023.

Reflecting the hospitality sector’s commitment to cater to all budgets and preferences, the Average Daily Rate (ADR) of AED538 only rose marginally against the ADR of AED536 in 2023, and according to STR Data, Dubai provided guests with more attractive average rates than global peers including Paris, New York, London and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of AED421 in 2024 was a 2% increase on the AED415 the previous year.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “Dubai’s remarkable tourism performance in 2024 reflects the sustained commitment and strategic efforts of our extensive network of partners and stakeholders, and the guidance of our city’s visionary leadership. Our market strategy, built on bespoke and diversified campaigns, has been pivotal in showcasing Dubai’s diverse tourism offerings to the world, and we have leveraged strong partnerships with private and public sector organisations and individuals to enhance our global reach and promote Dubai as a leading hub for business, leisure, and innovation.

"These collaborations have not only intensified our international efforts, but also made Dubai the destination of choice for new and returning visitors, with an increasing number of them finding the city appealing to relocate to, on a more permanent basis. A powerful sense of community among the almost 200 nationalities living in Dubai is also seeing more residents advocate for the city, inviting and hosting their friends and family to experience it for themselves.

"As we aim to build on this momentum throughout 2025, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously innovating to exceed expectations, whether for tourists visiting for the first time, or for loyal repeat guests and residents exploring the city and enjoying its lifestyle offerings.

Supported by key stakeholders and partners, DET’s creative global campaigns and in-market activities highlighted the city’s multi-faceted touristic appeal and kept Dubai top-of-mind for international tourists. Notable global campaigns in 2024 included ‘Dubai, What’s Not To Love?’, which positioned the city as a destination of choice for winter, while the latest campaign, ‘If You Go, You Know’, took a fresh approach, with Dubai’s residents showcasing their favourite parts of the city to encourage their compatriots to experience all it has to offer.

Tailored campaigns for specific market activations included ‘Dubai: A Whole New You’, featuring father-daughter Bollywood duo Saif and Sara Ali Khan, and ‘Dubai: Who’s Ready?’, starring Korean actors Park Shin-Hye and Park Hyung-Sik from the Netflix series, Doctor Slump.

As well as launching global campaigns, DET announced a number of partnerships that have the shared objective of showcasing the city’s offering, driving visitation growth and further enhancing the tourism experience. In 2024, DET signed strategic agreements with Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton and Emaar Hospitality Group, all aimed at elevating the destination experience for visitors, and leveraging the respective organisations’ global reach among potential travellers. The department also developed relationships with popular global personalities, such as Colombian singer J.Balvin, who filmed two music videos in the city, and American YouTuber Mr. Beast, among many others to tap into their loyal audiences and create engaging content.

The impressive performance of Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors in 2024 was recognised globally with a host of accolades and awards. At the 31st annual World Travel Awards, announced in November 2024, Dubai was crowned the world’s leading shopping destination and the world’s leading exhibition destination. Mina Rashid was named the world’s leading cruise port, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the world’s leading airport. DXB also marked a decade at the top of Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports (for traffic in 2023), following this up by welcoming a total of 92.3 million guests in 2024.

Supporting the visionary strategy of the D33 Agenda, Dubai’s reputation as a secure and accessible destination was consistently recognised across multiple global indices. Dubai was among the top five safest cities in the world with a safety index of 83.7, according to findings revealed by Numbeo’s mid-2024 Safety Index by City rankings, while on the 2024 Executive Nomad Index by property consultancy Savills, Dubai retained its position as the top destination for long-term remote workers. For the fifth year in succession, Dubai secured the number 1 position globally for city cleanliness, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Dubai’s Calendar of business, leisure and sporting events continues to attract international tourists. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, some of the city’s biggest events in 2024 included the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which attracted a best-ever 2.7 million participants, and the Dubai Shopping Festival, which celebrated its landmark 30th edition.

Trade shows, industry exhibitions and MICE sector events also played a critical role in the rise of international visitation in Dubai, also providing a pathway for businesses and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the city. Major industry events that attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors in 2024 included GITEX Global, with 200,000 attendees, the highest in its 44-year history, as well as Gulfood (150,000 attendees), and Arabian Travel Market (46,000 attendees).

Consolidating the city’s position as the world's leading meetings destination, Dubai last year secured the hosting of 437 future events, driven by Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of DET and the city’s official convention bureau. Marking a 20% YoY increase in the number of successful bids, the events secured in 2024 are set to attract an estimated 210,731 delegates to Dubai over the coming years.

High standards and a flow of talent into the tourism and related sectors continued to be driven by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of DET. In 2024, DCT launched the middle East’s first apprenticeship in Culinary Operations, anchored by leading industry partners including Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

The transformative two-year programme provides a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for Dubai’s ever-growing culinary sector.

Dubai is committed to enhancing the quality of life for People of Determination, and DCT played a major role in taking the city on the journey towards becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. Via its ‘Dubai Way’ online training platform, DCT offers autism and sensory awareness training for the city’s tourist-facing workforce as well as courses in inclusive service, accessible tourism, and sustainable tourism.

Dubai’s unique gastronomy scene continued to showcase the city’s rich multicultural identity and cater to the diverse tastes of both residents and visitors. With thousands of establishments – from local hidden gems to internationally renowned brands – the culinary excellence of Dubai’s restaurant sector did not go unnoticed on the global stage.

The third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai was unveiled in July 2024, featuring 106 restaurants across 35 cuisines, an 18% increase from 2023. Four restaurants were awarded two stars, 15 with one star, three with a Green Star, 18 Bib Gourmands, and 69 MICHELIN-selected restaurants.

On the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list, Trèsind Studio was ranked at No.13 and named the best restaurant in the Middle East, while Orfali Bros Bistro was ranked at No.64 on the extended list. In November 2024, Dubai hosted the 8th edition of The Best Chef Awards – the first time the awards had taken place in the Middle East and its largest edition to date. Held at Atlantis, The Palm, the prestigious event underlined Dubai’s status as a global gastronomy capital, with 550 chefs from 61 countries honoured.

Culinary excellence in the sector in the city was again rewarded with the recent announcement of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, with the city taking 19 spots, including a clean sweep of the top 3. With the opening of gastronomy-focused developments such as J1 Beach, new opportunities continue to emerge for more F&B concepts to succeed and secure global recognition.

Extensive infrastructure developments and strategic plans will enhance Dubai’s tourism sector in 2025 and beyond, creating pathways for further growth, and ensuring both residents and visitors continue to enjoy an unrivalled experience in the city.

Work has started on the new AED128 billion passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which will be the largest in the world when fully operational and will ultimately enable the airport to handle a passenger capacity of 260 million annually. Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supporting initiatives to transform Dubai into a ‘20-Minute City’, Dubai Metro’s Blue Line extension will stretch 30 kilometres, connect 14 stations and serve an expected population of about one million people.

DET is also actively engaging with investors and operators in the hospitality space, to explore opportunities to bring more brands and offerings into the city, further diversifying the range of options available to visitors and residents, and across new and developing districts, including Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai South. This will build on Dubai’s existing status as a magnet for investments, with the city ranking number one globally for attracting greenfield FDI projects into the tourism sector in H1 2024, according to the Financial Times Ltd’s ‘fDi Markets’ data.

Dubai will also continue to leverage innovation and new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to create personalised and immersive experiences for new and repeat visitors. The Visit Dubai mobile app uses AI to offer tailored recommendations, while virtual tours allow tourists to explore attractions before their trip. AI is also being used for biometric hotel check-ins and automated immigration processes at DXB, enhancing the overall travel experience.