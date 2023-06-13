UrduPoint.com

Dubai Wins Bid To Stage Critical Communications World 2024

Published June 13, 2023

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa), the exclusive Secure network provider for the Government of Dubai, has announced that Dubai has won its bid to host next year’s Critical Communications World (CCW), the leading global conference and exhibition for the critical communications sector.

Dubai was chosen as the host city having been selected as the outstanding candidate in a highly competitive bidding field including renowned cities and business hubs from around the world.

Serving the sector for over 20 years, CCW unites mission-critical and business-critical end-users with manufacturers and suppliers, providing a unique global network hub for attendees to take inspiration, enhance knowledge, and build connections. With in-depth focus forums, an exhibition of leading worldwide brands, and a conference programme led by experts at the forefront of critical communications, CCW fosters collaboration across regional and international borders, enabling visitors and organisations to view the latest technology, source innovative products, and forge new business relationships.

The highly anticipated event will be held from 14th-16th May 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, with Nedaa playing an instrumental role as the Host Operator in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Previously held in Madrid, Vienna, and most recently in Helsinki in recent years, CCW will be staged during a period of sustained growth for the industry regionally.

Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chief Executive Officer, Nedaa, said, “We are proud and privileged to be involved with CCW, an internationally acclaimed event which has endured as an influential enabler for critical communications sector advancement. Having been held in various locations around the world over an extended period, we are thrilled that CCW is making its way to the middle East, where SMEs, industry leaders, and governments alike continue breaking new barriers in the world of communications through the winning combination of innovation, technology, and strategic partnerships. Ourselves a leader in this increasingly essential field, we look forward to harnessing our passion for the industry to help ensure this upcoming edition sets a benchmark for those that follow. As we embark on our preparations ahead of next year, we firmly believe CCW 2024 will be a resounding success remembered as a catalyst for heightened collaboration and development.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO for Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, “Dubai’s successful bid to host Critical Communications World 2024 was the result of collaborative efforts by entities across the city, and we were proud to work with Nedaa and other public and private sector organisations to showcase Dubai’s robust business events capabilities and tourism facilities, as well its commitment to the continued development of the critical communications sector.

“With our strategy to attract and host international events that align with key sectors and areas of focus for Dubai and contribute to further innovation, CCW 2024 will provide an opportunity to both build on the momentum the emirate has gathered in this field of critical communications and also provide an ideal platform for global industry experts and professionals to share knowledge and network. We look forward to working with the Critical Communications Association, Nedaa and other partners and stakeholders to ensure the event is a success and leaves a lasting legacy for not just Dubai and UAE, but the wider region.”

Since its inception, CCW has been organised by the Critical Communications Association (TCCA), the membership organisation which leads the global development and promotion of standardised critical communications solutions for professional users. Like always, TCCA was instrumental throughout the bidding and host city selection process.

The Association previously organised Critical Communications MENA (CCMENA) in Dubai for four consecutive years between 2015 and 2018 and believes the Emirate – which has ranked first regionally for ease of doing business and first globally in foreign direct investment (FDI) for artificial intelligence and robotics in recent years – is a tremendous choice for CCW 2024.

"Dubai has long been a beacon of innovation, constantly striving to stay ahead of the communications curve by bringing together the world's leading experts to share best practices and showcase the latest next-generation solutions,” Kevin Graham, CEO, TCCA. “This was at the forefront of our thinking during the selection process and, in hosting CCW next year, we have no doubts that Dubai will further elevate its position on the critical communications frontier and instigate further vital reform that benefits the industry and the world.”

