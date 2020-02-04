Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The agenda and speaker list for the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, were announced by the Dubai Women Establishment, DWE, with some of the world’s foremost thought leaders and decision-makers to be featured on 16th and 17th February, 2020, at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The forum, with the theme, "The Power of Influence", will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said, "If we look at the UAE, the impact of our leadership’s vision over the past 50 years has made our nation synonymous with unprecedented achievements across numerous fields, and has always been inclusive of women. We have become a reference point on how to transform perceived challenges in groundbreaking opportunities. We will continue our unwavering support and encouragement for women to realise their full potential – a commitment which will always remain a top national priority."

The forum's speakers and agenda were announced during a media briefing held on 4th February at the Government of Dubai Media Office. Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of DWE; Hala Badri, Vice President of the DWE Board of Directors and Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, CEO of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, addressed media representatives and the forum partners in attendance. Shamsa Saleh, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, and Sultana Saif, Director of the Women Development Department at DWE, were among the attendees.

Notable thought leaders confirmed to speak at the GWFD 2020 include Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, who will deliver the forum’s opening remarks. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will share her perspectives on leadership through culture and art.

The most effective and transformative approaches to achieving global gender balance will be discussed during a plenary featuring Hessa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, who will be joined by Pedro Conceição, Director of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office, among others.

Another plenary will focus on women leaders in government, where Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for food Security, will join Rania Al Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation in Egypt; Lana Nusseibah, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN; and prominent Kosovar politician, Mimoza Kusari Lila.

Another plenary will explore the expected fast-paced transformation of the economy, with Emma Mortinho-Truswell, COO and Co-founder of Oxford Insights, as well as Caitlin Kraft-Buchman, Founder and CEO of W@TT, set to take part.

Female engagement and its role in achieving the UN’s SDGs 2030 will be the focus of the final plenary session. Zohra Khan, Policy Specialist and Advisor at UN Women, alongside Stefania Fabrizio, Deputy Unit Chief of the Strategy, Policy and Review Department at the IMF, will be among the speakers on this panel.

A new series of sessions – the "Game-Changers" – will be introduced during GWFD for the first time, showcasing inspiring personal stories from women who have made great strides across various industries.

Among the "Game-Changers" set to be featured at GWFD 2020 are Captain Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, the first female pilot from the royal family in the UAE; Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley; Captain Brenda Berkman, a pioneering female firefighter (retired); Dr. Rana Dajani, Jordanian Molecular Scientist and founder of "We love Reading"; Dr. Ghada Al Mutairi, Scholar at the University of California in San Diego; Dina El Shenoufy, Chief Investment Officer of Flat6Labs in Egypt; Daniele Henkel, Canadian Businesswoman and We-Fi Leadership Champion; and Laura Lane, President of Global Affairs, UPS.

The IMF and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development are the Global Knowledge Partners of GWFD 2020, and will spearhead positive dialogue on the best practices related to global gender-friendly policies.

In collaboration with We-Fi as the forum’s International Strategic Partner, DWE is also co-organising the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit, which will be taking place on the sidelines of the forum for the first time in the MENA region, hosting entrepreneurs from the region’s emerging economies.

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of DWE, stated, " In line with our wise leadership’s vision, the UAE has made significant strides in championing women’s valuable socio-economic contribution to the nation’s development, successfully enhancing female participation in the workforce and propelling more women into leadership roles."

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has been announced as the forum’s Cultural Partner, offering GWFD 2020 an added framework through which the power and influence of arts and culture can be explored.

Hala Badri, Vice President of the DWE Board of Directors and Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, stated, "This partnership is a testament to our confidence in the importance of this event and its impact as a global platform which highlights the status of Dubai, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen the emirate’s standing as a global cultural centre, in addition to an economic hub."

As Strategic Sustainability Partner of the GWFD 2020, the DEWA will discuss future innovations and the company’s commitment to creating new opportunities for women in the sustainable energy sector.

Reflecting on the partnership between the DEWA and the DWE, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, stated, "Our stand at the GWFD 2020 will highlight the DEWA’s key programmes and initiatives in innovation, creativity, and clean and renewable energy, as well as best practices and efforts in support of women."

Lamia Khan, CEO of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, said, "The agenda of the forum explores how we can accelerate women’s inclusion across all levels and sectors, and the speakers joining us this year, who are renowned for their expertise in gender-friendly practices and discourse are at the forefront of these discussions."

GWFD 2020’s partners include Squire Patton Boggs, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, Emirates Transport, and Roads and Transport Authority as Support Partners; Dubai Media Inc. as Strategic Media Partner; The National as Podcast Partner; CNBC International and Sky news Arabia as International Media Partners; Gulf News Etihad, Al Roeya, Dar Al Khaleej, and Dubai Press Club as Media Partners; ARN as Radio Partner; and Hills Advertising as the forum’s Outdoor Advertising Partner.