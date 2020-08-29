Dubai Women Establishment launches the Women-Specific Legislations Lab

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) DUBAI, 29th August 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) in collaboration with the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, has launched the Women-Specific Legislations Lab that seeks to develop new legislations to support the enhanced socio-economic participation of women in the emirate.

The initiative, launched on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, will address various aspects related to women’s development including their active inclusion in society, personal status law, women in the economy, the protection of women, and health and wellbeing.

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment, stated: "We are pleased to forge a collaboration with Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee. This initiative translates the directives of H.is Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government performance by strengthening partnerships between government entities."

She added that the Women-Specific Legislations Lab, which has the goal of enhancing the legal framework required to support the advancement and welfare of women in Dubai, will work to review and monitor the implementation of women-specific legislations and develop new legislations focused on women. By monitoring possible discrimination in legislations and proposing alternatives, the initiative seeks to reinforce efforts to introduce new legislations that can enhance the emirate’s global standing.

The initiative reflects the commitment of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to launch initiatives and projects that promote women's participation in various sectors and enhance their role in shaping Dubai’s socio-economic future, she said.

Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, stated: "The Women-Specific Legislations Lab will contribute to the continued development of Dubai’s legislative structure in line with the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their participation in economic, political, diplomatic, social, cultural and legal spheres.

" He also highlighted the important role this initiative plays in introducing new legislations that address women’s requirements and help fulfill their aspirations, while strengthening the legislative environment needed to empower women to be active partners in the nation’s development.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Women Establishment to launch this initiative on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day," he further said.

He reiterated the Committee’s commitment to developing transparent and balanced legislations that can keep pace with the latest developments and prepare the ground for the future.

"We aim to support national efforts to ensure that gender balance is a well-established culture in Dubai, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

Shamsa Saleh, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, said the launch of the Women- Specific Legislations Lab is in line with the Establishment’s strategic framework for ensuring a stable and prosperous future for working Emirati women. It aims to propose laws and provide recommendations to enhance Dubai’s women-specific legislative framework. She said such initiatives are vital in promoting women's economic success, happiness and well-being, providing flexible employment options such as remote working, and encouraging their involvement in the country’s sustainable development.

She also expressed her pride in the exceptional achievements of Emirati women in various sectors in a wide range of roles, which have been made possible with the support and encouragement of the UAE’s leadership. Women can look forward to even greater opportunities for success, given the importance the leadership places on their role in realising Dubai’s ‘Towards the next 50’ plan, she said, adding that DWE is committed to furthering women’s role in shaping the future of Dubai.