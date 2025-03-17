Open Menu

Dubai WoodShow 2025 To Convene Global Industry Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The 21st edition of Dubai WoodShow, the premier platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), is set to take place from 14th to 16th April 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition will bring together 781 leading local and international exhibitors from over 50countries, featuring 12 distinguished international pavilions that provide a strategic platform to showcase the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and innovative products.

The event will feature country pavilions from Portugal, Gabon, China, United States of America, India, Italy, Türkiye, Russia, France, Canada, Latvia, and Egypt. These international pavilions will highlight innovative products and groundbreaking developments, playing a key role in driving growth and expansion within this dynamic industry.

The event offers participants a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving market demands while fostering collaboration among manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and industry stakeholders.

The exhibition will host hundreds of exhibitors alongside global and regional suppliers, traders, and distributors of building materials, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, and developers.

The event serves as a premier networking platform, offering industry professionals an opportunity to engage with key decision-makers and explore the latest technological innovations in woodworking and machinery.

Participants will have access to an extensive range of wood products and production essentials, including sawn timber, engineered wood, fiberboard, plywood, panels, woodworking machinery, tools, accessories, abrasives, and wood coatings.

Dubai WoodShow plays a vital role in supporting global and regional sustainability initiatives, aligning with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030 and invest AED150 to 200 billion to meet the country’s growing energy demands. Additionally, the exhibition contributes to Dubai’s vision of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Through the promotion of sustainable wood alternatives, the event underscores the importance of reducing industrial waste and promoting environmentally friendly materials. It also highlights smart solutions for sustainable construction, encouraging investments in green wood industries to drive a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Related Topics

India Africa World Russia China Canada Egypt France UAE Dubai Italy Portugal United States Gabon Latvia Middle East April Market Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

6 minutes ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

6 minutes ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 hour ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 hour ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

1 hour ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

1 hour ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul ..

MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East