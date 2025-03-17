Dubai WoodShow 2025 To Convene Global Industry Leaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The 21st edition of Dubai WoodShow, the premier platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), is set to take place from 14th to 16th April 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The exhibition will bring together 781 leading local and international exhibitors from over 50countries, featuring 12 distinguished international pavilions that provide a strategic platform to showcase the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and innovative products.
The event will feature country pavilions from Portugal, Gabon, China, United States of America, India, Italy, Türkiye, Russia, France, Canada, Latvia, and Egypt. These international pavilions will highlight innovative products and groundbreaking developments, playing a key role in driving growth and expansion within this dynamic industry.
The event offers participants a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving market demands while fostering collaboration among manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and industry stakeholders.
The exhibition will host hundreds of exhibitors alongside global and regional suppliers, traders, and distributors of building materials, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, and developers.
The event serves as a premier networking platform, offering industry professionals an opportunity to engage with key decision-makers and explore the latest technological innovations in woodworking and machinery.
Participants will have access to an extensive range of wood products and production essentials, including sawn timber, engineered wood, fiberboard, plywood, panels, woodworking machinery, tools, accessories, abrasives, and wood coatings.
Dubai WoodShow plays a vital role in supporting global and regional sustainability initiatives, aligning with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030 and invest AED150 to 200 billion to meet the country’s growing energy demands. Additionally, the exhibition contributes to Dubai’s vision of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Through the promotion of sustainable wood alternatives, the event underscores the importance of reducing industrial waste and promoting environmentally friendly materials. It also highlights smart solutions for sustainable construction, encouraging investments in green wood industries to drive a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.
