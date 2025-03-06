Open Menu

Dubai WoodShow Kicks Off 14th April

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Dubai WoodShow kicks off 14th April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Dubai WoodShow, the leading wood and woodworking machinery exhibition in the middle East and North Africa, will return for its 21st edition from 14th to 16th April 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracting over 15,000 visitors from around the world.

Walid Farghal, General Manager of Dubai WoodShow, emphasised the pivotal role of industry exhibitions in supporting the woodworking sector and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.

Farghal highlighted the significance of such events in fostering collaboration and innovation, stating, “These meetings provide a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and visions, driving cooperation among international companies and institutions.

They also serve as a catalyst for delivering innovative solutions to meet the rising demand for high-quality products in both local and regional markets.”

Running alongside Dubai WoodShow, the 7th edition of Dubai International Furniture Accessories & Components and Semi-Finished Products Show (DIFAC) will showcase the latest innovations in furniture technologies, accessories, and design solutions.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Business Dubai Middle East Hub April Market From Industry

Recent Stories

talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

6 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

35 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

36 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

36 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

1 hour ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

1 hour ago
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

1 hour ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

2 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

4 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East