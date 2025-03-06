Dubai WoodShow Kicks Off 14th April
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Dubai WoodShow, the leading wood and woodworking machinery exhibition in the middle East and North Africa, will return for its 21st edition from 14th to 16th April 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracting over 15,000 visitors from around the world.
Walid Farghal, General Manager of Dubai WoodShow, emphasised the pivotal role of industry exhibitions in supporting the woodworking sector and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.
Farghal highlighted the significance of such events in fostering collaboration and innovation, stating, “These meetings provide a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and visions, driving cooperation among international companies and institutions.
They also serve as a catalyst for delivering innovative solutions to meet the rising demand for high-quality products in both local and regional markets.”
Running alongside Dubai WoodShow, the 7th edition of Dubai International Furniture Accessories & Components and Semi-Finished Products Show (DIFAC) will showcase the latest innovations in furniture technologies, accessories, and design solutions.
