Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The 21st edition of Dubai WoodShow opens on Monday, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Running through 16th April, the three-day exhibition will feature 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries, reflecting the sector’s growing global significance.

This year’s edition includes 12 dedicated international pavilions, offering a dynamic platform for showcasing the latest technologies, industry trends, and cutting-edge innovations.

The exhibition serves as a vital meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and key stakeholders, fostering collaboration and driving sustainable growth across the global wood sector.

Participating country pavilions include Portugal, Gabon, China, the United States of America, India, Italy, Türkiye, Russia, France, Germany, Austria and Egypt.

These international pavilions will highlight innovative products and groundbreaking developments, playing a key role in driving growth and expansion within this dynamic industry.

Running alongside Dubai WoodShow, the 7th edition of Dubai International Furniture Accessories & Components and Semi-Finished Products Show (DIFAC) will showcase the latest innovations in furniture technologies, accessories, and design solutions.

The exhibition offers visitors a firsthand look at furnishings, décor, semi-finished products, and upholstery materials.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event will host a comprehensive conference programme featuring thought leaders, industry experts, and specialists who will share insights on current challenges, market trends, and future opportunities in the wood and woodworking sectors, both regionally and globally.

One of the exhibition's key highlights includes the Wood Awards, recognising outstanding achievements and encouraging innovation among individuals, institutions, and companies within the industry.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6.

As part of the WoodShow Global series, Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences will organise the 10th edition of Cairo WoodShow from November 27 to 30, 2025, at the Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Nasr City, Egypt.

The 2nd edition of Saudi WoodShow is also scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 7th to 9th September 2025.