Dubai World Central Passenger Traffic Reaches 1.3m In First Nine Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m in first nine months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Passenger traffic at Dubai World Central,DWC, reached 1.3 million for the first nine months of the year despite a seasonal contraction in traffic volumes during the third quarter, according to figures released today by operator Dubai Airports.

DWC welcomed 21,926 customers during the third quarter, down -81.6 percent mainly due to seasonal fluctuation in traffic during the summer, taking the year to date traffic to 1,270,442 (+99.4 percent). The high growth in year to date traffic is the result of the launch of temporary operations by a number of airlines during the 45-day closure of one of the two runways at Dubai International,DXB, in May-April earlier this year.

South Asia was the single largest contributor to traffic at DWC during the first nine months of the year with 379,851 customers, closely followed by CIS (313,167) and the GCC (281,184). Other significant contributors include Eastern Europe (127,087) and Western Europe (105,906 customers).

Russia was the top destination country with 294,145 customers, followed by Saudi Arabia (201,138), India (193,900) and Pakistan (107,112 customers). Some of DWC’s top destination cities during the period under review were Moscow (166,412 customers), Jeddah (55,873), and Karachi (39,762).

DWC recorded a total of 5,948 flights in the third quarter (+3.6 percent) taking the year to date tally to 28,078 flights (+28.7 percent) at the end of September.

The softening of demand in the cargo sector continued in the third quarter with DWC handling 226,830 tonnes (-10.8 percent), bringing the year to date cargo volumes to 676,830 tonnes (-7.2 percent).

DWC is currently served by 16 passenger airlines operating an average of 160 weekly flights to 37 international destinations. DWC is also home to 20 cargo operators that fly to as many as 43 cities around the world.

