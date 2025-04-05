Open Menu

Dubai World Cup 2025: A Legacy Of Excellence In Horse Racing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Dubai is once again at the global forefront today with the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2025 at the Meydan Racecourse, solidifying its legacy by attracting the world's top-tier horses, owners, trainers, and jockeys for a premier international equestrian spectacle.

Since its inception in 1996 at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the event has remained a global symbol of success, with a total prize pool of $30.5 million for this year. It reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The inaugural Dubai World Cup was won by American horse Cigar, ridden by jockey Jerry Bailey — a historic moment that set the tone for decades of world-class competition.

Since then, Emirati horses have secured 13 titles, followed by eight wins for American horses, three for Saudi Arabia, two for Japan, and one each for Brazil and Australia.

Helal Al Alawi, a global horse owner and trainer, emphasised that the Dubai World Cup is more than just a race; it's a global sporting spectacle that reflects the UAE's leadership and excellence in organising world-class events.

Trainer Saeed Al Shamsi noted that the event serves as a global platform for showcasing the best horses and trainers from around the world, attracting millions of racing enthusiasts.

Trainer Hamad Al Marar stated that the Dubai World Cup contributes to placing Dubai on the global horse racing map, with its outstanding organisation and strong competition drawing attention from audiences both onsite and online.

