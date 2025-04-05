Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush Champion Of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's‘Soul Rush’, was crowned champion of the "Dubai Turf" race for purebred thoroughbreds of the first category, the 7th round of the Dubai World Cup 2025, which was held today at the global Meydan racecourse.
Under jockey Christian Demuro, 'Soul Rush', owned by Tatsue Ishikawa and trained by Yasutoshi Ikee, won the $5 million DP World-sponsored Dubai Turf over 1,800 meters, defeating 10 other horses.
‘Soul Rush’ covered the race distance in a time of 1:45:84 minutes, to top the round and win a cash prize of $2.9 million.
