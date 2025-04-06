Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup concluded last night at the iconic Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, showcasing a thrilling spectacle of horse racing excellence.

A total of 102 horses from 13 countries competed across nine races, with a combined prize pool of US$30.5 million.

The main event saw a historic victory as “Hit Show,” representing Wathnan Racing (Qatar) and ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, claimed the $12 million top prize—the highest purse in global horse racing.

The 29th edition delivered excitement and excellence on every front, from fiercely contested races to world-class organisation and a vibrant crowd of over 60,000 spectators at the venue.

The event was broadcast with cinematic precision using dozens of cameras, accompanied by a host of engaging activities that captivated a diverse global audience.

With more than 1 billion viewers across 170 countries tuning in via tv, digital platforms, and in-flight entertainment, the Dubai World Cup once again demonstrated Meydan’s enduring appeal as a global hub for purebred and Arabian horse racing—blending tradition, sport, and modernity in the heart of the UAE.

More than 15 years after its grand opening in 2010, Meydan Racecourse continues to uphold its reputation as one of the world’s premier racing venues, thanks to its cutting-edge infrastructure and world-class facilities.

Since its inception in 1996, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup has consistently grown in prestige. Several of its races have earned a place among the Top 100 global horse races, a testament to its elite standing and rich heritage.

The 2025 edition reaffirmed the Dubai World Cup as the crown jewel of the international racing Calendar, underlining the UAE’s position as a global centre for the equestrian industry and its continuing leadership in hosting world-class sporting events.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, General Manager and board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority and Vice-Chair of the Asian Racing Federation, emphasised that the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup has reinforced the event’s ongoing success and longevity. He stated that it is a vivid reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who envisioned the UAE as a global leader and central hub for horse racing.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Shehhi said, “The Dubai World Cup continues to stand out globally, bringing together the elite of horses, owners, trainers, and jockeys. With its world-class organisation, massive spectator turnout, and hundreds of millions of viewers following the nine races—offering a total prize pool of $30.5 million, including $12 million for the main race—it remains a global benchmark in the industry.”

He further highlighted the role of Meydan Racecourse, with its state-of-the-art facilities, modern infrastructure, and highly skilled teams, in welcoming people from around the world in a uniquely diverse sporting celebration.

“It’s a scene that mirrors the UAE’s global standing and embodies the nation’s humanitarian message—one of tolerance, harmony, love, and mutual respect,” he said.

Al Shehhi also praised the Dubai Racing Club, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, for its outstanding efforts in organising the event.

“The Club delivered a world-class race day experience, enriched the evening with exciting side events, and ensured all logistical and operational needs for attendees were met with excellence—presenting an honourable image of the UAE and Dubai to the world.”

Al Shehhi extended his congratulations to Qatar's Wathnan Racing for the impressive victory of “Hit Show”, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, in the main race of the evening.

He also praised the strong performance of the UAE’s own “Dubai Future”, trained by renowned Emirati World-renowned trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who claimed the title of the Dubai Gold Cup.

In addition, he commended the Emirati horse ‘Dark Saffron’ for winning the prestigious Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen race for purebred Thoroughbreds, celebrating yet another standout moment for Emirati racing on the international stage.

Jockey Florent Geroux, who clinched the Dubai World Cup title aboard “Hit Show”, shared his excitement after the win, “I always ride Hit Show the same way I did last night—and he’s always given me a great feeling. Everything unfolded in the best-case scenario I had envisioned. I had my eye on the rival horse, Forever Young, throughout the race.”

Jockey Cristian Demuro, who delivered a thrilling last-second victory with Japan's ‘Soul Rush in the seventh race – Dubai Turf, one of the most dramatic moments of the Cup, reflected on his emotional win, "Last year, I was beaten by a nose (on Namur, second to Facteur Cheval). This year, I won by a nose. The luck was with me today'.

Abdulaziz Al Maraziq, Executive Director of Dubai Stud, emphasised that the Dubai World Cup continues to solidify its global leadership year after year, thanks to the calibre of elite international horses it attracts and the thrilling competition for titles across all races.

He stated, “Meydan Racecourse has become a focal point of global attention, drawing top-tier participants from around the world. This year’s races were marked by intense competition and surprising outcomes that defied expectations.”

Commenting on the victory of “Dubai Future”, owned by Godolphin and trained by renowned Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, in the second race despite being nine years old, Al Maraziq said, “Some horses reach their peak and deliver exceptional performances even at an older age. It all comes down to the skill and success of the trainer—and what ‘Dubai Future’ achieved is a testament to that excellence, experience, and outstanding training.”