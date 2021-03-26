Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love from UAE to the world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) Tomorrow, the world's attention will turn to the Meydan Racecourse, which hosts the silver jubilee ceremony of the Dubai World Cup 2021.

Once again Dubai World Cup Night 2021 will bring the very best in the world of the equine to the UAE.

The Dubai World Cup meeting celebrates its historic 25th anniversary on 27th March, with six Group 1 races and three Group 2s, including one of the world's premier races, the US$12 million Dubai World Cup.

In addition to the Dubai World Cup, fans will also watch other races including Group 1 $1m Al Quoz Sprint, Group 1 $1.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen, Group 1 $4m Dubai Turf, and Group 1 $5m Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Director-General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the preparations began a long time ago and focused on many aspects.

"There will be complete control to maintain the safety of those present and thank the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, and the Security Committee of the Dubai Police and all partners for the support where working groups were formed whose main concern was to ensure the safety of all participants, including owners, knights, guests and take care of their safety while they are in the race," he stated.

He revealed that 117 horses from 11 countries are competing for the titles of the nine-round race with a total prize pool of $26.5 million, including the feature 2000 metre Group 1 Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline with a total prize pool of $12 million, the highest in the world.

He added that the UAE, by organising this event, aims to send a message of love, peace and tolerance to the world through this sport by gathering a group of countries and showing the development and modernity that the UAE has reached, as well as the extent of its ability to organise major international events, especially in light of the conditions the world is going through.

"The UAE believes in returning to normal life while maintaining the precautionary measures to ensure that the spread of this epidemic is limited."

So far, the Dubai World Cup, held annually on the last Saturday in March, has drawn the attendance of 100,000 people and an audience of up to 25 million viewers, including many world celebrities, giving the event an increasing media momentum. This year's Dubai World Cup fixture will be showcased to a truly worldwide tv audience by 40 broadcasters.

The Dubai World Cup was created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It has been held annually since 1996. The first one in 1996 was held at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. The facility hosted the event until 2009. In 2010, the prestigious event was moved to the Meydan Racecourse.

In 2019, history was created as Sheikh Mohammed’s horse, Thunder Snow, won the Dubai World Cup for the second time. This feat had never been achieved in the tournament’s history.

The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.