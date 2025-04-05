Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona Champion Of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Japanese colt "Admire Daytona" was crowned champion of the UAE Derby race for purebred thoroughbreds of the second category, the fifth round of the Dubai World Cup evening 2025, in its 29th edition, which was held today at the global "Meydan" racecourse.
Admire Daytona managed to maintain the title for Japan for the fourth year in a row, after covering the race distance of 1,900 meters on the dirt track in a time of 1:59:13 minutes, surpassing 8 of the most prominent participating horses. The value of the round prizes reached $1 million, sponsored by "Jumeirah", and the winner received a cash prize of $580,000, in addition to an official qualification card for the "Kentucky Derby" race.
