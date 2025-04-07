Dubai World Cup Closing Ceremony Sets New Guinness World Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The closing ceremony of the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup, held at the Meydan Racecourse, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest flying LED screen formed by multirotor drones using 5,983 drones.
The show, witnessed by over 60,000 spectators, lasted around 20 minutes and featured cutting-edge drone technology, lasers, lights, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display—offering a fully immersive visual experience that blended artistic brilliance with cultural messaging.
The sky was filled with 3D formations, including massive portraits of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with animated scenes of horses and the championship trophy.
According to Guinness World Records, “Dubai Racing Club broke their own record attempted previously, with a total of 5,983 they have created the largest screen made of drones, with the ability to present videos and images, similar to a commercially available screen, this showcases the innovation and technology of drones.”
The world’s largest LED screen was created by 4,000 drones at the closing ceremony of the Dubai World Cup last year.
The show ended with a big thank you to all and the message, “See you next year: 30th anniversary of Dubai World Cup.”
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record2 minutes ago
-
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Economy32 minutes ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC1 hour ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow2 hours ago
-
UAE shaping future of emergency response: Tahnoon bin Zayed2 hours ago
-
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch2 hours ago
-
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi's non-oil Foreign trade records 9% growth in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title3 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global participation3 hours ago
-
Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects3 hours ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction3 hours ago