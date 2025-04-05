Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' Champion Of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Japan's ‘Danon Decile’ was crowned champion of the "Longines Dubai Sheema Classic" race for purebred thoroughbreds of the first category, the eighth round of the Dubai World Cup evening 2025, which was held today at the global Meydan racecourse.
Ridden by Keita Tosaki, Danon Decile, owned by Danox Co. and trained by Shogo Yasuda, won the $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic over 2,410 meters, defeating eight other elite international horses.
Danon Decile recorded a time of 2:27:05 minutes, to top the round and win the first-place prize of $3.48 million.
