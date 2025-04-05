Open Menu

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron Makes History In Dubai Golden Shaheen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirati horse ‘Dark Saffron' was crowned champion of the Dubai Golden Shaheen race for purebred thoroughbreds of the first category, the 6th round of the Dubai World Cup 2025 in its 29th edition, which was held today at the global Meydan racecourse.

Dark Saffron defied expectations, winning the race in 1:11:41 minutes and claiming the $1.16 million purse, despite being the outsider.

Owned by Sultan Ali, trained by Ahmed bin Harmash and ridden by jockey Connor Beasley, Dark Saffron managed to win the race, which extended for a distance of 1,200 meters on the dirt track, and whose total prize money reached two million Dollars sponsored by Nakheel, with the participation of 12 horses.

