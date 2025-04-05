Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Raging Torrent eased to victory in the 1600-metre Godolphin Mile, the third race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Frankie Dettori, the US horse competed 16 horses, finishing the race in 1:26:70 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.