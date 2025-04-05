Open Menu

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent Eases To Victory In 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Raging Torrent eased to victory in the 1600-metre Godolphin Mile, the third race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Frankie Dettori, the US horse competed 16 horses, finishing the race in 1:26:70 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.

Related Topics

World Dubai April Race

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

4 minutes ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

34 minutes ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

34 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

1 hour ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East