Open Menu

Dubai World Cup To Be Broadcast To Record 170 Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Racing Club has announced that the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup fixture, set to take place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 5th April, will be broadcast in 170 countries worldwide.

The fixture is acknowledged as the world’s most international race day, with more than a dozen countries set to be represented across the nine showpiece races, headlined by the US$12 million Dubai World Cup.

There are a record 37 broadcasters lined up to cover the event live, including Channel 7, which will show the event for the first time on mainstream tv in Australia, a leading Canadian sports network Sportsnet, and Fancode, which has 160 million users in India.

Other major broadcasters include Fox Sports in the US, ESPN / Star+ in South America, SuperSport in Africa and Eurovision, Viaplay and Setanta Sports in Europe.

The region will be served by Dubai Racing Channel, Yas TV (Abu Dhabi) and Saudi Sports Channel, while the Southeast Asian audience will enjoy coverage via Green Channel, Fuji TV, Kansai and NetKeiba (Japan) and HKJC TV, Cable TV, Now TV and TVB (Hong Kong).

The race will also be available to selected cruise lines and airlines, including title sponsor Emirates Airline. CNN Worldwide, which reaches more than 347 million households, is covering the race for its World Sport programme.

Related Topics

India Africa World Australia Sports Europe Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Hong Kong Japan April Event TV Race Asia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

2 minutes ago
 Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

17 minutes ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

18 minutes ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

27 minutes ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

38 minutes ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

46 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

2 hours ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East