Dubai World Cup To Be Broadcast To Record 170 Countries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Racing Club has announced that the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup fixture, set to take place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 5th April, will be broadcast in 170 countries worldwide.
The fixture is acknowledged as the world’s most international race day, with more than a dozen countries set to be represented across the nine showpiece races, headlined by the US$12 million Dubai World Cup.
There are a record 37 broadcasters lined up to cover the event live, including Channel 7, which will show the event for the first time on mainstream tv in Australia, a leading Canadian sports network Sportsnet, and Fancode, which has 160 million users in India.
Other major broadcasters include Fox Sports in the US, ESPN / Star+ in South America, SuperSport in Africa and Eurovision, Viaplay and Setanta Sports in Europe.
The region will be served by Dubai Racing Channel, Yas TV (Abu Dhabi) and Saudi Sports Channel, while the Southeast Asian audience will enjoy coverage via Green Channel, Fuji TV, Kansai and NetKeiba (Japan) and HKJC TV, Cable TV, Now TV and TVB (Hong Kong).
The race will also be available to selected cruise lines and airlines, including title sponsor Emirates Airline. CNN Worldwide, which reaches more than 347 million households, is covering the race for its World Sport programme.
