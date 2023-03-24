Dubai World Cup welcomes Ramadan Mobile Cannon for cultural showcase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) The Dubai Police General Command has confirmed that their Ramadan mobile Cannon will make a one-day appearance at the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup for horses, held at Meydan Racecourse tomorrow, Saturday, during the third day of Ramadan.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, Commander of Dubai Police Ramadan Cannons, noted that the Dubai Police adjusted the Mobile Cannon's route to attend this prestigious international event, featuring 126 horses from 12 countries competing for a total prize pool of US$30.5 million.

He emphasised that the Mobile Cannon will be showcased at the event for one day only, allowing tournament participants and visitors to witness the cultural heritage, customs, and traditions of the UAE during the holy month, which fosters a sense of unity in a religious and familial setting.

Major Abdullah Al-Amimi also revealed that the Mobile Cannon will be relocated to the Dubai Trade Centre the following day and will continue its scheduled movements across various locations within the Emirate of Dubai. Meanwhile, the "Jumeirah stationary cannon" will be positioned at the Atlantis Hotel.

