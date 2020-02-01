Dubai World Dental Meeting begins today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) The Dubai World Dental Meeting, DWDM, dedicated to the most advanced dental courses and bringing together the best scientific minds in dentistry, begins at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre today.

Running until the 3rd of February, 2020, the 3-day scientific dental meeting aims to focus its attention on imparting world-class dental knowledge and technical training to dentistry practitioners from the region and abroad in specific areas of dentistry, while also delivering a unique platform for fostering dental excellence.

The 20th edition of DWDM features a rich scientific agenda comprising many highly-advanced scientific dental topics, such as ‘Aesthetic Dentistry Course’, a session entitled ‘Restorative Course’, and top experts will share their knowledge on ‘Porcelain Veneers: From Preparation to Cementation’ and ‘The Art and Science of Direct Composites’. Among other courses, the DWDM agenda also covers ‘Orthodontic Course’ and ‘Endodontics Course’.

On the sidelines, DWDM 2020 is followed by two world-renowned pre-conference dental gatherings, including AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference 2020 and AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Conference 2020, running parallel to each other on the 3rd and 4th of February, 2020 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

While the AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference 2020, is expected to attract over 300 participants, including leading dental practitioners from across the region and abroad, the conference will offer 16 speakers, who will share their insights on many topics.

Running concurrently, the AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Conference 2020, is expected to attract over 200 participants over two days and will host 14 expert speakers who will share their expertise on various key trending dental topics, such as ‘Facial Esthetic Surgery’, ‘Facial Esthetic in Reconstructive Surgery’, ‘Esthetic Considerations and Complications in Orthognathic Surgery’ and ‘Complications in Traumatology’.