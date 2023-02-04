UrduPoint.com

Dubai World Dental Meeting Discusses Latest Dentistry Trends

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentistry trends

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) The Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM) officially kicked off today for three days and includes some of the most advanced workshops that highlight insightful topics in the field of dentistry.


DWDM is hosting nearly 200 regional and international participants who are attending workshops with dental experts who teach their specialties around the world. The agenda of DWDM focuses on various important topics that include Implantology, Orthodontics, Restorative Surgery, and Aesthetics that also include details for rehabilitation, bone regeneration, teeth restoration, dental implants, dental restoration, cosmetic dentistry and the latest methods and techniques applied in dental treatment that offer great value to dentists and consultants in the field.


These courses are specifically important to help dentists sharpen their skills and learn about various techniques that suit different patients and helping them to feel comfortable while attaining the best results. All workshops are CME accredited by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE, International Congress for Health Specialties, and the American Dental Association Continuing education Recognition Program.
The Dubai World Dental Meeting precedes the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, where more than 66,000 people from 155 countries are expected to attend the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the World. The events are organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization LLC, a member of INDEX Holding.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai Chicago Mercantile Exchange Congress All From Best Arab

Recent Stories

Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive ..

Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive openers

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler officially opens annual Fine Arts Festiv ..

RAK Ruler officially opens annual Fine Arts Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heri ..

33 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani, AK Momen discuss mutually beneficial ..

Hina Rabbani, AK Momen discuss mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in dive ..

48 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches MoI’s strategy for 2023- ..

Saif bin Zayed launches MoI’s strategy for 2023-2026

1 hour ago
 UAE Participates in first Sustainable Finance Work ..

UAE Participates in first Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting within the G ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Cuba, ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Cuba, signs 5 MoUs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.