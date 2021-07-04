UrduPoint.com
Dubai World Dermatology And Laser Conference & Exhibition To Discuss Latest Trends In Skin Health

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition to discuss latest trends in skin health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The 20th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition ( Dubai Derma) is set to take place from 6th to 8th July 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, Dubai Derma will feature various scientific lectures, courses and workshops presented by some of the most prominent experts in the field. More than 14,500 scientists, doctors and specialists from 110 countries will take part in the event.

The 20th edition of Dubai Derma, held under the theme ‘Skin Health is our Concern’, will feature the participation of world-renowned dermatologists, aesthetic specialists, surgeons, laser specialists, hair specialists, allied healthcare professionals including nurse assistants, technicians, auxiliary, medical spa therapists, and leading skincare companies.

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that this global event and other important international events and activities highlight the Emirate’s capability to host events keeping all precautionary measures in mind.

He also highlighted that the medical field is ever evolving and such events present an opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with an aim to further advance medical care.

The exhibition will feature over 500 brands by 250 international companies, who will showcase their latest innovations and technologies in the field of Dermatology and Laser.

