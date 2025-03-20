Dubai World Trade Centre welcomes 2.65 million attendees in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has unveiled its 2024 results, welcoming 2.65 million event participants in 2024, marking a 7 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The results were driven by a robust Calendar of 378 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and business and consumer events reflecting a notable 26 percent year-on-year growth.

DWTC's flagship MICE segment experienced significant growth, increasing from 107 events in 2023 to 135 MICE events in 2024. These events collectively attracted 2.03 million attendees, reflecting an impressive 30 percent year-on-year growth.

International participation at MICE events soared to over 942,000 attendees, representing 46 percent of the total MICE attendees, reinforcing Dubai's global appeal as a top global business destination.

These sector-leading exhibitions and events saw the participation of 58,665 exhibiting companies, representing a 9 percent increase over last year. A significant 77 percent of these exhibiting companies were international, further reinforcing Dubai's ability to consistently draw international companies and businesses.

The surge in foreign business participation to MICE events in Dubai furthers the aspirations of the Dubai Economic Agenda "D33" to cement Dubai's position as one of the top three cities for business and tourism globally.

In 2024, DWTC organised 20 flagship exhibitions and events, attracting an impressive 590,000 attendees, a 14 percent year-on-year increase.

Of these, 242,000 were international attendees, representing a 41 percent of total participation. The number of exhibiting companies at DWTC's exhibitions increased by 9 percent to 19,062, with over 15,000 international exhibitors, accounting for an impressive 79 percent of the total number of exhibitors.

Internationally, KAOUN International strengthened DWTC's global footprint by expanding flagship events beyond Dubai, with standout performances of GITEX AFRICA in Morocco and the successful launch of GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Asia in Singapore.

The Healthcare, Medical, and Scientific sector remained the top performing industry sector at DWTC, with 25 events that attracted over 465,000 attendees, accounting for 23 percent of total MICE participation.

This marks a remarkable 69 percent increase in attendance compared to 2023.

The food, Hotel, and Catering sector secured second position, attracting over 283,000 attendees, a 14 percent share of the total MICE participation. Led by Gulfood and Gulfood Manufacturing, this sector experienced a substantial 25 percent increase in participation compared to 2023.

The Information Technology sector followed closely in third position, attracting over 281,000 attendees, also a 14 percent share of the total MICE participation. This sector, primarily driven by GITEX Global and its associated events, saw participation increase by 8 percent year-on-year.

The top five sectors are rounded out by the Consumer Goods sector, which attracted over 112,000 attendees, driven by events like The Baby Expo, middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, World Vape Show and China Home Life, and the Leisure, Sport and travel sector, with nearly 110,000 attendees, led by Arabian Travel Market, Dubai International Boat Show and Dubai Muscle Show.

Additional high-performing exhibitions included The Big 5, Beauty World, WETEX, Automechanika and Intersec.

DWTC made significant strides in its conferences and associations events calendar, hosting 25 conferences – double the number from the previous year – which collectively attracted nearly 90,000 participants, a threefold increase from 2023. Of these, 17 were new additions, further diversifying the event lineup.

Key events included the AYUSH Conference, the Arab Media Forum, the Global Freight Summit, and MEIDAM.

Additionally, 14 International association meetings welcomed over 104,000 participants, three times more than the previous year.

The Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) played an increasingly pivotal role in 2024, hosting 24 events that attracted 128,000 participants.

As DWTC progresses with its strategic AED10 billion expansion of DEC, the venue is set to play an increasingly important role in Dubai's MICE ecosystem. DEC's Phase 1 completion in 2026 will add 64,000 sqm of permanent exhibition space, increasing total capacity to 140,000 sqm.

By 2031, DEC will span 180,000 sqm, accommodating up to 65,000 daily visitors and hosting multiple large-scale events simultaneously.