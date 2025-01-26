Dubai Youth Forum To Open On January 28 At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Bringing together senior officials, experts, and young talents from diverse sectors, the Dubai Youth Council will host the Dubai Youth Forum on Tuesday, 28th January 2025.
Organised under the patronage of The Executive Council of Dubai, the forum aims to amplify youth engagement in shaping Dubai’s future while advancing its ambitious strategic plans.
Hosted at the Mohammed Bin Rashid library, the forum serves as a strategic platform to empower young people and enhance their contributions to Dubai's vision for the future.
The event will also feature the launch of diverse programmes designed to support and inspire the emirate's youth, with strategic partners unveiling innovative initiatives to strengthen youth capabilities across key sectors.
Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “The Dubai Youth Forum is a vital platform to empower young people and foster their collaboration with decision-makers across public and private sectors. Our goal is to help them achieve their true potential and prepare them to lead in diverse fields.”
Part of ongoing efforts to position youth at the heart of sustainable development, the forum offers a unique platform for young individuals to connect with influential leaders, exchange ideas, and chart pathways aligned with their aspirations.
Recent Stories
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library5 minutes ago
-
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon5 minutes ago
-
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors5 minutes ago
-
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials35 minutes ago
-
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 202535 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism35 minutes ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 202550 minutes ago
-
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA1 hour ago
-
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition1 hour ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition2 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 20242 hours ago