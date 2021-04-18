DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) As part of the 15th annual autism awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Autism Center under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, government and private institutions are supporting the Center’s efforts to display key campaign messages digitally on their billboards and screens.

In April, over 5,300 screens located in the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA’s) metro, tram and bus stations as well as gas stations and shopping centres are displaying awareness messages to educate society about the importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into society.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC said, "We thank H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the patronage extended to Dubai Autism Centre’s autism awareness campaign. At ENOC, we are honoured to support the initiative with digital signages across our service station network highlighting awareness messages. It enables the wider public to understand more about autism and build a greater understanding of the condition. Our leadership envisions that everyone has equal access to opportunities, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that help build a happier and inclusive society,"

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at RTA, said the Authority is keen to support humanitarian initiatives and inspire a spirit of compassion among all members of society, in cooperation with its strategic partners. The concerted efforts of various organisations to support the 15th annual autism awareness campaign demonstrates the commitment of government and private institutions to this cause, which in turn reflects the UAE’s humanitarian ethos.

Al Mehrizi said RTA is playing a vital role in the success of the initiative by displaying awareness messages on smart screens located in its various facilities and public transport vehicles as well as internal screens in RTA buildings, in addition to lighting up several landmarks and facilities in blue including the Tolerance Bridge, Dubai Water Canal Waterfall, and pedestrian bridges on Al Wasl Street and Al Safa Park as part of contributing to Dubai Autism Center’s campaign.

Speaking on the campaign, Manoj A. Mathew, Territory Head, Zee Entertainment middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey (ZEEL) said, "Zee Entertainment Middle East has been associated with the Dubai Autism Center for over a decade to help spread awareness about autism and help highlight the importance of empowering and building an inclusive society. Together we must celebrate the achievements of people who struggle with autism and overcome additional challenges every day. It is our duty as a society to help them collectively. The aim is to use the power of television to create further awareness about autism in collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center. We hope that together all of us can create the change that is necessary in society by uplifting people and being compassionate,"

Leading out-of-home media company Hypermedia is contributing to display awareness messages of the campaign on its digital screens in Mall of the Emirates, Wafi Mall, Burjuman, Reef Mall, City Center Deira, City Center Mirdif, City Center Al Shindagha, City Center Sharjah, City Center Ajman and City Centre Fujairah; besides Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall, and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, as well as Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Habib Wehbi, Chairman and CEO, Hypermedia, said, "We are pleased to cooperate with the Dubai Autism Center in spreading awareness among community members as part of our commitment to social responsibility, and we hope that our efforts will culminate in contributing to the improvement of services provided to children with autism to help integrate them into society,"

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and board Member of the Dubai Autism Center stated, "We value the efforts of our partners and the solidarity shown by the community and their close support and involvement in the campaign through innovative means to enhance community awareness about the needs of individuals with autism and their families in line with the National Policy For Empowering People of Determination to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families,"

Al Emadi also praised the UAE Cabinet's decision issued at its last meeting to adopt the National Policy for People with Autism, noting that it embodies the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support people with autism. It is also the perfect culmination of efforts to support the fifteenth annual autism awareness campaign launched earlier this month under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added. Al Emadi expressed his appreciation for the government’s efforts to lay the foundations for an inclusive society that empowers and ensures a good life for all people of determination.

Founded by the Decree of the Ruler of Dubai in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is a non-profit organisation that provides specialised services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and caregivers. The Center obtains its financial resources from subsidies, donations and charitable endowments.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Centre moved to its new headquarters in Al Garhoud. Located on an area of 90,000 square feet, the building has a total built-up area of 166,000 square feet. With its expanded headquarters, the Center was able to increase its capacity from 54 to 180 children. The building, fully equipped for providing care to people with autism, contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics and three rooms dedicated for sensory therapy. The Center also has a number of laboratories, medical clinics and other facilities, built according to the highest international standards to provide a supportive environment for children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 54 children is affected by ASD.