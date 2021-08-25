UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Community Development Authority Records 29% Increase In Volunteers In H1 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority records 29% increase in volunteers in H1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has announced a 29 percent increase in the number of volunteers registered in the Dubai Volunteering Programme during the first half of 2021, totalling 33,300 volunteers, compared to the same period last year.

The number of volunteer organisations that are part of the programme also increased by 88.6 percent in H1 of this year, which helped diversify available volunteer opportunities.

The authority’s statistics revealed that the total volunteering hours registered by the programme in the first half of 2021 was 172,974, saving AED13,491,972.

Huraiz bin Huraiz, CEO of Planning and Social Development at the Authority, said many volunteering organisations have joined the programme, which paved the way for the launch of numerous volunteer initiatives and opportunities, underscoring the overall awareness of the importance of volunteering.

More young people have been keen to volunteer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes to the daily patterns of life, as many individuals aimed to pass their time by acquiring new skills and serving the community, he added.

The authority stressed the number of events registered in the programme in the first half of 2021 totalled 454, with a major share being allocated to Nabd Al Emarat.

The Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services was among the most active entities during this period, through its launch of many development training courses for first aid and rapid response volunteers.

Related Topics

Dubai Young Same Capital Development Authority Share

Recent Stories

French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in ..

French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in evacuating French citizens fro ..

14 minutes ago
 Canada Wanted to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August ..

Canada Wanted to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 Withdrawal Deadline - Offi ..

23 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Cannot Confirm Reports of ISIS Affil ..

Pentagon Says Cannot Confirm Reports of ISIS Affiliate Boarding Afghan Evacuatio ..

24 seconds ago
 Cuban President Thanks Putin for Humanitarian Aid ..

Cuban President Thanks Putin for Humanitarian Aid Provided by Russia - Kremlin

26 seconds ago
 Women candidates in Iraq poll less than half 2018 ..

Women candidates in Iraq poll less than half 2018 level

27 seconds ago
 Razak hails 'Sazgar' to export Rickshaws to Ethiop ..

Razak hails 'Sazgar' to export Rickshaws to Ethiopia

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.