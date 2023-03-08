UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Community Development Authority Launches 'Respite Care' Programme

Published March 08, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai launched “Respite Care” programme for caregivers of senior citizens and People of Determination.

The programme, which falls under the umbrella the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, gives Primary caregivers a chance to focus on their physical and mental well-being.

The Programme eligibility requires that caregivers are Dubai citizens and first-degree relatives of senior citizens or People of Determination they care for, and must also live in the same home.

The Respite Care programme provides temporary relief to caregivers of elderly individuals and People of Determination. The Programme enables caregivers to take short-term breaks to attend to their daily activities without having to compromise on their care-giving responsibilities. This ensures that the elderly and People of Determination continue to receive the necessary care even when their primary caregiver is unavailable for a short period.

Caregivers of senior citizens or People of Determination residing in Dubai can apply to request the Respite Care service. Once the request is received, the CDA will review the case and, upon approval, make arrangements to accommodate the request based on the caregivers’ requirements.

During the primary caregiver’s time off, the Authority will provide a substitute to take care of the senior citizens or People of Determination either at their homes or at temporary care centres.

The Authority will assign specialists to provide the necessary care and supervise them during the absence of the primary caregiver.

Ahmed Abdul Karim Mohammed Julfar, Director-General of CDA, said that the Respite Care programme demonstrates the leadership’s commitment to providing support to all segments of society and acknowledging the social solidarity efforts of citizens.

He further emphasised that the programme aligns with the vision of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to enhance the quality of life for citizens, People of Determination, and their caregivers by providing comprehensive support.

He also noted that the programme was developed to meet the highest international standards for such services.

