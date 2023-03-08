UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Department Of Finance Launches IMTITHAL Training Programme On UAE Corporate Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Dubai's Department of Finance launches IMTITHAL training programme on UAE Corporate Tax

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) The Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai (DoF) has officially launched the integrated training programme, IMTITHAL, aiming to raise awareness of corporate tax, which will be implemented on 1st June 2023 in the UAE.

The first of its kind in the country, IMTITHAL programme is based on interactive participation and will be presenting many realistic examples related to the corporate environment in various economic sectors.

The training programme is organised and delivered in cooperation with the strategic partner, Dubai Chambers, and the knowledge partner, KPMG.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Executive Director and Head of the Tax Affairs Office at DoF, said, "The wise leadership’s vision aims to make Dubai a preferred global destination for businesses and investment activities. Therefore, DoF wants to educate companies and businesses in Dubai about all elements of the new tax system, whether accounting or tax-related, as well as the incentives and how to benefit from them, since the compliance requirements with this tax differs from those related to VAT.”

"We commend the efforts of the strategic and knowledge partners in the successful implementation of the programme, which targets companies in various sectors.

We expect important positive outputs from the programme that will contribute in complementing government and private sectors efforts to ensure effective tax compliance. IMTITHAL aims to raise the level of companies' compliance with tax requirements once it comes into force in the middle of this year, so we ensured to provide businesses with an interactive professional programme with a limited number of beneficiaries in each workshop and is compatible with the current needs of businesses to become qualified and ready to deal with the new tax,” Al Mulla added.

The first phase of IMTITHAL programme will be held at the headquarters of the Dubai Chambers. Workshops will be provided by specialists from KPMG. Participants in the programme will receive professional certificates issued by DoF.

This tax awareness training programme comes to enhance concerted Federal and local efforts and ensure the achievement of the highest levels of compliance with the corporate tax. The programme consists of face-to-face one-day training workshops that will be offered to a limited number of beneficiaries, in both Arabic and English.

