Open Menu

Dubai's Department Of Finance Organises Training Programme On 'Green Government Procurement'

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green Government Procurement&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) The Department of Finance (DOF) for the Government of Dubai has successfully implemented a training programme on the Green Government Procurement (GGP) involving all government entities related to Government Procurement system.

A series of three specialised workshops were held for employees working in procurement from various government entities.

“The GGP strategy is based on implementing the strategic directions of the Government of Dubai in building an environment-friendly economy in the emirate and achieving the optimal use of resources in the long run, leading to a positive impact on the emirate's environment,” said Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at DOF.

More than 100 employees from 46 government entities participated in the GGP training programme, which aimed to introduce the trainees to the sustainable green procurement system and its procedures, and to enable them to understand the technical and financial specifications when choosing products and services with sustainable specifications.

The training also enables relevant teams to measure financial and environmental indicators when implementing green procurement processes, and to analyse tenders and apply the standards and specifications listed in the GGP Policy.

“The adoption of the GGP policy comes in the year 2023, which was called the Year of Sustainability by the UAE leadership, and in conjunction with the country's preparations to host COP 28 in Dubai, indicating the constant endeavors led by the UAE for global environmental action,” Ahli added.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Dubai Colombian Peso All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

1 hour ago
 Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertain ..

Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

42 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akra ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits PIC, reviews medical ..

44 seconds ago
 BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms thro ..

BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms through Principle Based Regulatory ..

45 seconds ago
 Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Re ..

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race - P ..

47 seconds ago
Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor i ..

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - O ..

49 seconds ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

2 hours ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

2 hours ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

2 hours ago
 MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research R ..

MoHAP unveils &#039;Landscape of Health Research Report in the UAE 2017-2022&#03 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East