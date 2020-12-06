UrduPoint.com
Dubai's District Cooling Companies To Reduce Water And Electricity Charges

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Dubai's district cooling companies to reduce water and electricity charges

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has directed all district cooling companies to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity from 6.5 to 5 fils for kilowatt hour and for water from 0.6 to 0.4 fils for Imperial Gallon, and to fully implement this reduction in their customers' bills and to take the necessary measures in this regard.

The move comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that the decision supports the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which the Dubai Supreme Council launched and aims to reduce demand for electricity and water by 30 percent by 2030.

"District cooling supports the objectives of the Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions, which achieved great success in 2019. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced last year, a 22 percent reduction compared to business as usual. results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021," added Al Tayer.

