DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Dubai's dnata has announced it further expanded its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and entered the Indonesian aviation market by partnering with PT UNEX Rajawali Indonesia, UNEX. Based at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, CGK, Jakarta, UNEX is a leading ground handling and cargo warehouse company.

The strategic partnership will see dnata and UNEX enhance ground handling capacity in Indonesia by making joint investments in facilities, equipment and training. The collaboration will launch in Jakarta CGK with plans to expand it into other Indonesian airports over the next years. dnata will assign dedicated, senior operational and management staff to support the partnership.

Dirk Goovaerts, dnata’s Regional CEO for Asia Pacific, said, "We are thrilled to partner with UNEX to strengthen Soekarno-Hatta International Airport’s position as a regional hub.

"dnata is globally known for our commitment to delivering the promises our customers make. We will work hard to ensure the highest standards of service and safety in Jakarta and, as we expand our operations, other airports in Indonesia.

"We look forward to a long-standing, successful partnership with UNEX which we expect to bring significant benefits for airline customers.

"

Budiman Tedja, President Director of UNEX, said, "We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with dnata that has a strong brand reputation and execution track record as a leading air services provider. We believe dnata’s global experience and network, combined with our local expertise, will reinforce Indonesia’s position as regional aviation hub, promote industry best practices, and provide world class services to all stakeholders including airlines, passengers, logistic providers, and Indonesian consumers."

Home to over 260 million people, Indonesia is the 4th largest country in the world by population and the largest economy in South East Asia. It is also an archipelago country with over 17,000 islands, making air travel the preferred and most efficient transportation method for both passenger and cargo across the nation. Indonesia’s expanding tourism economy, coupled with the fast-growing e-commerce market, further strengthens the already promising growth outlook for passenger services and the cargo logistics market in the country.

dnata operates at 13 airports in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering reliable and safe ground handling, cargo and catering services to over 80 airlines with a team of highly trained, customer-oriented aviation professionals.