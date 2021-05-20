(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Sydney, Australia, 20th May, 2021 (WAM) - Dubai's dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has signed a five-year lease with Sydney Airport to expand its existing cargo facility at the international airfreight terminal by an additional 4,800 sqm.

The enlarged 16,300 sqm site with direct ramp access will feature an increased number of landside and airside docks as well as enhanced processing capacity and throughput with the flexibility to scale. An additional truck hoist will be in place by mid-2021 to complement the on-airport warehouse’s existing hoist. As an added value, forwarders with airside accredited drivers can now lodge their intact units at the bypass.

dnata also operates a 10,000 sqm dedicated import warehouse at Sydney’s Eastern Suburb of Matraville, where containers are broken down and loose cargo are collected by the forwarding community. This off-airport warehouse is equipped with ball decks to facilitate the de-containerization process.

Brett Fuller, Managing Director, dnata Australia, said: "We are committed to consistently investing in infrastructure and equipment to deliver world-class service, safety and efficiency to our customers. This expansion provides strategic and operational benefits for dnata to support continued cargo volume growth driven by increased customer demand."

In Australia, dnata runs six cargo terminal operations across Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne and Perth, moving approximately 300,000 tonnes a year nationally for more than 20 airline customers.

In recent years dnata has invested significantly in infrastructure, equipment and training to provide the most innovative solutions to the market.

dnata operates cool chain facilities in both Sydney Airport and Melbourne Airport. The facilities were designed and built with flexibility and unique product requirements in mind, enabling the company’s cargo teams to offer an uncompromised temperature-controlled handling and storage solution to airline customers. dnata also operates two cool dollies each at both airports, ensuring the highest quality of supply chain management when handling temperature-sensitive cargo.

dnata is the only air services provider in Australia that has been awarded the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for the pharmaceutical handling services at its facilities. GDP is a program focused on systems for warehouses and distribution centres that store and distribute products that are medicinal or carry active pharmaceutical ingredients.

A global air services provider and the trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata offers ground handling, cargo and catering services at 127 airports in 19 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tons of cargo, and uplifted more than 93 million meals.