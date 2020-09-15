UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai's Du To Get AED800 Million From Selling 26% In Khazna Data Centre

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Dubai's du to get AED800 million from selling 26% in Khazna Data Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The Dubai-headquartered telecom operator du will get AED800 million from selling its 26 percent stake in Khazna Data Centre to Abu Dhabi’s Technology Holding Company. Net revenue from the deal could be about AED521 million.

It was last week that the du management confirmed there were moves to divest its Khazna stake. Once the transaction is complete, Technology Holding will own 100 percent in Khazna.

"The transaction is in line with the company strategy of pursuing data centre development through either full ownership or commercial partnerships and will allow it to accelerate growth in this area," du said in a statement.

The 26 percent in Khazna was held as an "indirect stake", which incorporates du’s publicity to shareholder loans. "The transaction will result in a cash inflow of AED800 million and a net profit estimated at AED521 million," the statement added.

These are to be reflected in the telecom operator’s third-quarter financials, provided the deal goes through before 30th September.

Related Topics

Technology Company Abu Dhabi September From Million

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape like incidents could be stopped ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Research Center Vektor Sees No Big Coronav ..

1 minute ago

Babar should bat in middle-order: Hafeez

1 minute ago

Bledisloe Tests set after NZ quarantine concession ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Chief Slams Politicians for Calling 12 D ..

1 minute ago

Spices import increase 60.22%

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.