(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 25th June 2020 (WAM) - Following the successful completion of the National Disinfection Programme in the UAE, Dubai Economy has announced that all economic sectors operating in this stage in the emirate can return to normal working hours as they were before the global outbreak of COVID-19, while adhering to precautionary measures, such as placing physical-distancing stickers, wearing masks and gloves, providing sterilisation devices, and checking body temperature of people entering.

Dubai Economy has called upon the business community to adhere to the previously announced procedures and protocols that were specified for various economic activities in order to effectively contribute to preserving the health and safety of society. Dubai Economy also seeks to preserve the efforts made by the various authorities in the UAE as well as align with the directives of the leadership and the competent government entities that endeavoured to overcome the implications COVID-19.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, affirmed that the return to normal life and allowing movement around the clock validate the role of the leadership and competent authorities in Dubai in containing the pandemic and supporting the business environment in order to ensure its sustainability and continuity.

Al Qamzi expressed his happiness at the responsibility shown by every member of the emirate’s community in preserving the outputs and results of these efforts, in the interest and safety of all.

Al Qamzi thanked the various business sectors for their commitment to the precautionary measures and procedures shown during the various market re-opening stages.

The private sector has played a stellar role in strengthening and supporting government efforts made since the outbreak of COVID-19, which in turn also contributed to the success of the National Disinfection Programme, which witnessed a complete sterilisation of all facilities in the country, said Al Qamzi.

Dubai Economy stressed that the return normalcy reaffirms the principle of ‘We are all Responsible.’ The implementation of the previous precautionary protocols will continue, such as the restrictions on public gatherings and advisory on avoiding family visits to ensure the health and safety of everyone, as well as limiting the number of passengers in a single car to three except for members of the same family, and the need to wear a face mask if more than one person is in the car. Dubai Economy also encouraged the use of smart and contactless payment methods provided by the various parties in order to ensure safety.

Dubai Economy affirmed that the relevant inspection teams will continue their inspections and campaigns across stores, commercial establishments, and shopping centres, and the law will be implemented strictly and firmly to safeguard the interests and safety of the public. The various work teams in Dubai Economy will continue to enhance awareness and guidance among consumers and the society, in addition to supporting business sustainability in the emirate.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.