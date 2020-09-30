UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai's External Coffee Trade Hit AED3.5 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dubai's external coffee trade hit AED3.5 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Statistics released by Dubai Customs have revealed that Dubai's external trade in coffee generated AED3.5 billion in the last ten years.

Dubai acts as a central logistic hub linking markets in the middle East and Europe with coffee manufacturing countries such as Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Uganda, and Vietnam.

"We have integrated forward-looking strategies that help us foster Dubai’s leading trade position worldwide," said Nassim Al Mehairi, Senior Manager of Statistics Department at Dubai Customs.

He added that Dubai Customs offers smart services that help clients move products with efficiency. "This includes the coffee trade sector which receives full support from Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which provides quality logistics support linking coffee producers with buyers.

"

The statistics are released to coincide with International Coffee Day which is marked annually on 1st October. Figures show that Dubai's coffee trade in H1, 2020 grew 5 per cent to AED253 million compared to AED240 million in the corresponding period last year. The volume of coffee trade for H1, 2020 amounted to 14,000 tons.

Major partners in coffee imports are Switzerland at AED33 million, Italy at AED23 million, and Brazil AED22 million, and main export and re-export partners are Oman at AED5.8 million, Saudi Arabia at AED5.1 million and Kuwait at AED5 million.

Related Topics

India Europe Kuwait Dubai Oman Indonesia Italy Ethiopia Brazil Saudi Arabia Switzerland Vietnam Uganda Middle East Hub October 2020 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Family Guy runs Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings’ ..

11 minutes ago

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

17 minutes ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

18 minutes ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

18 minutes ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

18 minutes ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.