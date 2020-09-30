DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Statistics released by Dubai Customs have revealed that Dubai's external trade in coffee generated AED3.5 billion in the last ten years.

Dubai acts as a central logistic hub linking markets in the middle East and Europe with coffee manufacturing countries such as Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Uganda, and Vietnam.

"We have integrated forward-looking strategies that help us foster Dubai’s leading trade position worldwide," said Nassim Al Mehairi, Senior Manager of Statistics Department at Dubai Customs.

He added that Dubai Customs offers smart services that help clients move products with efficiency. "This includes the coffee trade sector which receives full support from Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which provides quality logistics support linking coffee producers with buyers.

The statistics are released to coincide with International Coffee Day which is marked annually on 1st October. Figures show that Dubai's coffee trade in H1, 2020 grew 5 per cent to AED253 million compared to AED240 million in the corresponding period last year. The volume of coffee trade for H1, 2020 amounted to 14,000 tons.

Major partners in coffee imports are Switzerland at AED33 million, Italy at AED23 million, and Brazil AED22 million, and main export and re-export partners are Oman at AED5.8 million, Saudi Arabia at AED5.1 million and Kuwait at AED5 million.