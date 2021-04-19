DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) The UAE showed an outstanding performance in securing food during the COVID-19 pandemic with Dubai external foodstuff trade reaching AED52 billion in 2020, according to Dubai Customs.

"Food security is gaining more importance under the current circumstances, and the challenges posed by the pandemic which swept across the world," said Nassim Al Mehairi, Manager of Statistics Section at Dubai Customs. "The UAE showed an outstanding performance in securing food during the pandemic following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. In 2020, Dubai external foodstuff trade totalled AED52 billion (imports AED34.7 bn, exports AED10 bn, and re-exports AED7.3 bn). In terms of volume, this trade weighed 17 million tonnes (imports 12.5m tonnes, exports 3.1m tonnes, and re-exports 1.3m tonnes," he added.

The Holy Month of Ramadan witnesses an increase in consumption of different foodstuffs.

For this, Dubai Customs works hard to ensure a streamlined food trade during the Holy Month, and that everyone has access to high quality foodstuff. Following the quick recovery from the repercussions of COVID-19, Dubai works efficiently on the post-COVID 19 era through the implementation of the national strategic plans, which include food security as one of the priorities.

Different customs centers at Dubai Customs accelerate clearance of foodstuff shipments to ensure they are delivered to the market without any delay. Zadi (or my food) platform reflects the close cooperation between Dubai Customs, DP World and Dubai Municipality to facilitate food trade. Zadi is a unified food import platform aimed at facilitating the import and re-export of food shipments throughout Dubai ports. The first-of-its-kind platform in the middle East aligns with the UAE plan for the post-COVID-19 era that will ensure the country’s robust recovery and development.