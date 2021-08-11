UrduPoint.com

Dubai's External Trade With India Reaches AED67 Billion In H1 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Dubai Customs has announced that the volume of external trade with India reached AED 67 billion in the first half of 2021 alone, across gold, jewelry, diamonds, vehicles, telecoms, and petroleum oils, compared to AED 89 billion in 2020.

"This reflects the weight and significance of Dubai as a global hub for trade and tourism relying on its advanced logistics and customs infrastructure thanks to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, during his meeting with K. Kalimutu, Indian Consul General for Trade and Economy to Dubai.

The role of Dubai Customs in ensuring the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and the advanced services and facilities that Dubai Customs delivers to clients were highlighted in the meeting. Developing trade during the pandemic while following all precautionary measures was also discussed.

The parties discussed means of cooperation benefiting from projects and initiatives launched by Dubai Customs to boost its relationships with the diplomatic missions and strategic trade partners. These initiatives included Ertebat, which aims to enhance ties and coordination with the diplomatic missions in order to augment the emirate’s external trade.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to benchmark between Dubai Customs and the Customs of India to find the best practices applied and exchange expertise and knowledge.

Musabih added, "We work hard to deliver best services and facilities to all the participants in Expo 2020 Dubai to help in recovering global economy. We highlighted our initiatives in this regard to our Indian strategic partners. These include the exclusive Expo Smart Channel, and the Expo Customs Office, which Dubai Customs dedicated to participants in this global grand event."

He also said that trade with India is gaining more weight and importance in the coming period due to the growing role India plays in the global trade stage, especially in this period in which the UAE is proceeding to achieve its bold initiatives, including the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

For his part, Kalimutu expressed his happiness for the efforts Dubai Customs makes to drive mutual trade activity, and said Indian diplomatic missions are eager to enhance relations with Dubai and develop cooperation to drive trade exchange.

