UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai's Global Village Welcomes New Street Food Kiosk, Food Cart Concepts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:45 PM

Dubai's Global Village welcomes new street food kiosk, food cart concepts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Global Village in Dubai will welcome proposal submissions of innovative and passionate entrepreneurs to bid for their food kiosk or food cart offering up to 1st August 2021.

The Global Village 26 season will open its gates to the world on Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

As the multicultural park continues to support business minds and the local economy, it is now accepting proposals for innovative F&B concepts to be part of the highly popular street food scene at Global Village serving thousands of guests every day.

All interested parties can find more information and register their interest on the Global Village website (https://business.globalvillage.ae/en).

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Global Village August October

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al She ..

2 hours ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

3 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.