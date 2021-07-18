DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Global Village in Dubai will welcome proposal submissions of innovative and passionate entrepreneurs to bid for their food kiosk or food cart offering up to 1st August 2021.

The Global Village 26 season will open its gates to the world on Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

As the multicultural park continues to support business minds and the local economy, it is now accepting proposals for innovative F&B concepts to be part of the highly popular street food scene at Global Village serving thousands of guests every day.

All interested parties can find more information and register their interest on the Global Village website (https://business.globalvillage.ae/en).