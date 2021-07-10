DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) A delegation from the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy in Dubai (IICD) discussed, during its visit to Albania, ways to enhance cultural cooperation between the UAE and Albania.

The visit saw the signing of two agreements with the Albanian Institute for Intenational Studies and Albania's Interreligious Institute.

The agreements will help strengthen relations and facilitate interfaith dialogue, knowledge exchange and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Mohammed Kamil Al Muaini, Chairman of the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, who headed the delegation, said that the IICD seeks to enhance collaboration with European centres and institutes that specialise in promoting peace, and to enhance the relations between the UAE and Balkan countries.