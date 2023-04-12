(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) The magnificent Dubai Museum of the Future will host the annual international ‘Machines Can See’ summit to explore the future of computer vision and machine learning.

With the support of the Ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the event scheduled for 2nd May 2023, aims to bring together world-renowned experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and business. Also in attendance will be the representatives of the MENA investment scene and technology enthusiasts.

Participation is free, and delegates may attend the ‘Machines Can See’ summit online or in person at the Dubai Museum of the Future.

The speakers of the summit this year include Serge Belongie, Professor at the University of Copenhagen; Daniel Cremers, Professor at Technical University of Munich, Director and co-Founder at Artisense; Fernando De la Torre, Professor at Carnegie Mellon University; Bernard S. Ghanem, Professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; Hao Li, Associate Professor at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, co-founder and CEO of Pinscreen; Manohar Paluri, Senior Director at Meta; Marc Pollefeys, Professor at ETH Zürich, Director of the microsoft Mixed Reality and AI Lab; Philip Torr, Professor at Oxford University, Co-Founder at Aistetic, Oxsight, Chief Scientist at FiveAI.

A panel session titled, “Artificial Intelligence: What’s Next,” dedicated to the regional development of AI technologies in the middle East and all over the globe, will gather government officials from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries to deliberate on the future industry challenges, along with the prospects of implementing computer vision technologies at the state level.

"Over the past few years, the summit has accumulated impressive experience in creating and developing an international community, bringing together world experts in the field of artificial intelligence and computer vision. We are glad this year the summit will be held in Dubai. It will help to make an important contribution to implementing the artificial intelligence strategy in the UAE," said Alexander Khanin, founder of the Machines Can See Summit

The event hosts the Visual Product Recognition Challenge – an international online competition in image-based product search. The task is to make descriptive algorithms to distinguish different types of objects depicted in photos.

The winners will get a US$15,000 prize and the opportunity to present their solutions at the awarding ceremony at the summit. Admissions are open until 16th April.

The summit is organised by Polynome Events and received support from governmental and academic organisations such as Ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai Business Events); CodersHQ; Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; Dubai Future Foundation and technological sponsors, including INTEMA technological accelerator, Yango and Century Financial.